Water tanks are a necessary evil in Indian urban infrastructure

Recent media images of Delhi’s urban poor chasing water tankers are a stark reminder of a ticking time bomb that has detonated under extreme heat and climate change. Over the past two centuries, cities have developed centralised, piped networks for delivering 24-hour water. While cities in the Global North have largely achieved this goal, those in the Global South, particularly regarding access for the urban poor, have fallen short. A significant portion of this population remains disconnected from essential water services.

Given the shortcomings of large, centralised municipal water systems, small-scale water vendors utilising tankers have emerged to bridge the water demand-supply gap. However, it's important to note that these vendors don't always source water legitimately. They often rely on resources from peri-urban and rural areas, such as groundwater aquifers.