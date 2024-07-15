Why does Delhi flood? The answer lies in our urban stormwater management

Every year, we witness flooding in our large metropolises and most state capitals. Normally, Delhi is in the news for flooding due to the overflowing of Yamuna river when large volumes of water are released from the Tajewala dam upstream. However, on June 28, 2024, we witnessed flooding from a high rainfall episode in south Delhi. What explains the frequent in-situ urban flooding in Delhi? This happened in Bengaluru and Lucknow in 2023 as well. High rainfall and climate change are undoubtedly a reality. But is it just that, or something more?