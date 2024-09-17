Wildlife & Biodiversity

1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert

In Rajasthan, animal husbandry compensates for the limited agricultural options in the arid districts
1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert
The pastoral communities don't only own livestock but it is common for the owners to attend to the herds owned by their fellow villagers. All photographs by Vikas Choudhary
Published on

Livestock has been an integral part of the rural economy in Rajasthan. The pastoral undercurrent is especially evident in communities such as Raikas, Ahirs, Bharwads and Gurjars who traditionally maintain a thriving livestock which provides sustenance in the arid districts in the Thar desert.

The state is home to the second highest livestock population — next only to Uttar Pradesh, according to the 20th Livestock Census.

1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert
The livestock supplements Rajasthan's rural economy by providing milk, fuel, meat and wool.

The social customs prevailing in the desert districts exhibit undercurrents pastoral life such as using livestock as a currency for social exchanges especially during weddings or felicitations.

However, with the introduction of farm machinery, the significance of cattle is fast depleting in the desert state. The stray cattle menace is as pertinent in Rajasthan as in the other states across India.

1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert
The camel population is declining in Rajasthan.

Camel, globally known as the 'Ship of the Desert' is also a fast-declining livestock in the state. The state government has passed laws to prevent the slaughter of the animal akin to cow protection in other states but their population continues to spiral downwards.

Rajasthan
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in