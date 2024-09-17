1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert

Livestock has been an integral part of the rural economy in Rajasthan. The pastoral undercurrent is especially evident in communities such as Raikas, Ahirs, Bharwads and Gurjars who traditionally maintain a thriving livestock which provides sustenance in the arid districts in the Thar desert.

The state is home to the second highest livestock population — next only to Uttar Pradesh, according to the 20th Livestock Census.