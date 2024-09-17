1,000 words: An oasis of pastoralism keeps up spirits in Thar desert

Livestock has been an integral part of the rural economy in Rajasthan. The pastoral undercurrent is especially evident in communities such as Raikas, Ahirs, Bharwads and Gurjars who traditionally maintain a thriving livestock which provides sustenance in the arid districts in the Thar desert.
The state is home to the second highest livestock population — next only to Uttar Pradesh, according to the 20th Livestock Census.
The social customs prevailing in the desert districts exhibit undercurrents pastoral life such as using livestock as a currency for social exchanges especially during weddings or felicitations.
However, with the introduction of farm machinery, the significance of cattle is fast depleting in the desert state. The stray cattle menace is as pertinent in Rajasthan as in the other states across India.
Camel, globally known as the 'Ship of the Desert' is also a fast-declining livestock in the state. The state government has passed laws to prevent the slaughter of the animal akin to cow protection in other states but their population continues to spiral downwards.