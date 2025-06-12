69th GEF Council meeting: $25.68 million allocated to biodiversity projects. Is it enough?

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) manages the finances of several environmental conventions, including the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). The Facility’s financial support is allocated over a four-year span to guarantee that the funds are distributed throughout the duration to achieve the best environmental outcomes. At present, the last year of the eighth replenishment is in progress.

At the recently concluded 69th council meeting, a total of $256.13 million was made available for 21 projects and programmes that will address environmental challenges related to biodiversity, climate change, land degradation and chemicals and waste. This core funding is expected to mobilise over $3 billion in co-financing.

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) was conceived at CBD COP15 to specifically support the work carried out towards meeting the targets and goals set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). KMGBF calls for mobilising at least $200 billion annually by 2030 to fund biodiversity conservation efforts.

Specifically for biodiversity, participants finalised the second Work Program for the GBFF and allocated $25.68 million for one year. Out of this, 30 per cent will support efforts by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC).

These GEF funds allocated now would be used to implement three projects — two in Africa and one in Latin America.

In Africa, one project supports long-term conservation in the Sangha Tri-National landscape. This covers three contiguous protected areas: Lobeke National Park in Cameroon, Dzanga-Sangha Protected Areas in the Central African Republic and Nouabale-Ndoki National Park in Congo. The fund will add to the existing trust fund for the parks and also support for stewardship efforts by IPLCs. GEF financing for this amounts to $7 million with co-financing equalling $464,000.