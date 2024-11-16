Agreement on implementing Article 8(j) special for world’s indigenous peoples: Luis Guillermo Izquierdo Mora

Q. Can you tell us something about the connections that communities in Colombia have with their environment?

A. We depend on local biodiversity not only for food and medicine but also for spiritual fulfilment. The spiritual guides or mamos advise people about how to depend on biodiversity for the various rituals they perform. We have been living in this area for centuries and we have been using the plants in the territory in a reasonable way.

Nothing exemplifies the uniqueness of the biodiversity in the area more than frailejón (Espeletia sp.), an extremely slow growing shrub native to the country. We use it in rituals for opening and closing of natural cycles such as births, deaths, a girl’s first period and sickness. In local culture, the plant is considered equal to the father. Frailejón is well known for contributing to water availability — it captures water vapour from passing clouds in its spongy trunk and releasing it through the roots into the soil. This helps create water deposits and lakes that eventually form rivers that provide water to cities.

In recent years, due to forest fires in the Andean regions, these plants are at risk. The habitat is already under threat from intensive agriculture which uses pesticides and fertilisers and destroys the land. This happens even though it is illegal to practice agriculture in this alpine tundra ecosystem. The habitat also faces risks from extractive industries such as those that mine the rocks for construction purposes. We believe that rocks are the bones of earth and by mining, the industries are breaking these bones.