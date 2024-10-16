Ahu Siah: How the blackbuck features in Mughal hunts

The first six rulers of the Timurid Mughal dynasty of South Asia hunted blackbuck, as descriptions the official histories of these ‘Great Mughals’ (called so due to the magnitude of their achievements, compared to later rulers of the dynasty) tell us.

The method preferred most for hunting by the Mughals initially was the qamargah or the stockade hunt. As prominent Mughal art historian, Ebba Koch says in her 1998 paper Dara-Shikoh Shooting Nilgais Hunt and Landscape in Mughal Painting, this technique was in the Mongol tradition of Chingiz Khan, from who Babur claimed descent.

The qamargah was all about spectacle as this type of hunt was supposed to emphasise the ruler as warrior. “The imperial battue was a vast affair in which thousands of beaters herded the game into a large circle that was often enclosed by nets or fences to form a stockade. In this temporary game park the animals were then brought down systematically,” writes Koch.

She adds that typically antelope including blackbuck (ahu siah in Persian), Indian gazelle (chinkara, Gazella benetti), and blue bull (nilgai, Boselaphus tragocamelus) were hunted using this technique.

In 1567, the emperor Akbar organised a huge qamargah. Shaha Parpia, a scholar on the Mughal hunt, notes in her paper The imperial Mughal hunt: A pursuit of knowledge that the hunt took place in the Salt Range of the Lahore suba of the Mughal Empire (today’s Punjab province in Pakistan).

The hunt required “over 15,000 animals to be driven in from the neighbouring hills for over a month by about 5000 beaters into a circle 16 kilometres in circumference. Akbar hunted in the steadily decreasing ring for five days”, writes Parpia.

She also notes that the account of the hunt gives an idea of the wildlife of the Salt Range. Parpia cites author Divyabhanusinh who “identified markhors (wild goats), Punjab urial (wild sheep), blackbucks, jackals, antelopes, civets, foxes, and hyenas”.

The Mughals also hunted blackbuck using Asiatic cheetah, which became extinct in the Republic of India in 1952. One of the most famous instances comes from the life of Akbar.

Abul Fazal, his court historian, describes a spectacle during a hunt in Sanganer near Jaipur, where “Akbar was pursuing a herd of blackbuck with a tame, favoured cheetah named Chitr Najan”.

“…, a large buck leapt into the air ‘to a height of a spear and a half’ to cross a ravine which was 25 yards (22.8 metres) wide. Chitr Najan cleared the ravine and hunted it down,” Parpia writes. This scene was captured in a painting by La’l and Kēsav, both artists at the Mughal court in a famous painting.