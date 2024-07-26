Are melanistic leopards increasing in Karnataka, given frequent sightings? Sign of habitat loss, say experts

The frequent sightings of melanistic leopards, erroneously referred to as ‘black panthers’, in Karnataka have sparked curiosity and concern among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. But while they may suggest a rise in the melanistic leopard population, experts say it is more a sign of loss of leopard habitat.

Melanism, a condition where an animal’s skin and spots are black, is relatively common in leopards. Melanistic tigers and jaguars have also been documented in the wild in Asia and the Americas respectively.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change’s report named Status of Leopards in India 2022, melanism is a genetic trait where leopards have black skin and spots throughout their lives.

Melanism occurs in about 11 per cent of the leopard population, predominantly within the Indian leopard subspecies (Panthera pardus fusca), according to the report.

“Melanistic leopard distribution has increased in various habitats across India. Numbers are especially higher in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. But in Karnataka, it is not that prevalent, and the population is more or less stabilised,” Subhash K Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Karnataka, told Down To Earth (DTE).

The survey for Status of Leopards in India 2022 covered 20 states and about 70 per cent of the expected leopard habitat.

It revealed a significant increase in the overall leopard population. From an estimated 8,000 leopards in 2014, the number rose to 12,852 by 2018. The largest populations are found in Madhya Pradesh (3,421), followed by Karnataka (1,783), and Maharashtra (1,690).

However, the increase in leopard numbers is accompanied by a worrying trend: the rapid shrinking of leopard habitats over the past century. This habitat loss is forcing leopards into closer proximity with human settlements, leading to more frequent sightings and potential conflicts.