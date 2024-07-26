Are melanistic leopards increasing in Karnataka, given frequent sightings? Sign of habitat loss, say experts

The frequent sightings of melanistic leopards, erroneously referred to as ‘black panthers’, in Karnataka have sparked curiosity and concern among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. But while they may suggest a rise in the melanistic leopard population, experts say it is more a sign of loss of leopard habitat.
Melanism, a condition where an animal’s skin and spots are black, is relatively common in leopards. Melanistic tigers and jaguars have also been documented in the wild in Asia and the Americas respectively.
According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change’s report named Status of Leopards in India 2022, melanism is a genetic trait where leopards have black skin and spots throughout their lives.
Melanism occurs in about 11 per cent of the leopard population, predominantly within the Indian leopard subspecies (Panthera pardus fusca), according to the report.
“Melanistic leopard distribution has increased in various habitats across India. Numbers are especially higher in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. But in Karnataka, it is not that prevalent, and the population is more or less stabilised,” Subhash K Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Karnataka, told Down To Earth (DTE).
The survey for Status of Leopards in India 2022 covered 20 states and about 70 per cent of the expected leopard habitat.
It revealed a significant increase in the overall leopard population. From an estimated 8,000 leopards in 2014, the number rose to 12,852 by 2018. The largest populations are found in Madhya Pradesh (3,421), followed by Karnataka (1,783), and Maharashtra (1,690).
However, the increase in leopard numbers is accompanied by a worrying trend: the rapid shrinking of leopard habitats over the past century. This habitat loss is forcing leopards into closer proximity with human settlements, leading to more frequent sightings and potential conflicts.
The leopard population in Karnataka has, in fact, been relatively constant. Sanjay Gubbi, a renowned leopard expert, told DTE, “The leopard population in Karnataka has been stable, similar to that in 15 other states within typical leopard habitat regions. Karnataka has around 2,500 leopards, of which approximately 11 per cent are melanistic.”
Leopard habitats, on the other hand, have been diminishing at an alarming rate in Karnataka. Gubbi highlighted a poignant example near Bengaluru: “A hill adjacent to the fabled Nandi Hills, once a top habitat for leopards, has experienced significant habitat loss.”
This loss is not isolated. Across India, urban expansion, deforestation, and agricultural activities are encroaching on the natural habitats of leopards, pushing them into human-dominated landscapes.
“In many cases, the capture will be painful and might wound the animals. Sometimes, the animal is released back into its wild habitat without taking care of its wounds. This might ultimately result in its death,” said forest officials at the Tiger and Leopard rescue and rehabilitation centre at Kurgalli near Mysuru.
“In another scenario, the captured leopard will be released in the wrong place where it will come into conflict with bigger cats or resident leopards. Either way, the conflict is not resolved. So let us not be misled by the reports of frequent sightings of leopards or melanistic leopards and conclude that their population is on the rise and be happy that they are thriving,” they added.
Experts also feel the intrusion of technology and increased access to information have also contributed to the perceived rise in melanistic leopard sightings.
With more people equipped with smartphones and cameras, sightings are more frequently reported and shared, creating a false impression of a burgeoning population.
However, these sightings often depict the animals roaming in areas they wouldn’t typically inhabit, driven by the loss of their natural environments.
In many cases, the availability of technology, mainly surveillance cameras, mobile cameras and video footage that can be easily sent to millions of people at once gives a semblance of many sightings which is not only misleading but also grossly misrepresenting, said the officials at the Kurgalli centre.
“Nowadays, tourists have access to cameras, and they take pictures of the great cats and circulate them on their social media handles. It gives the feeling that more of them are on the prowl,” noted Malkhede.