Assam: Numaligarh refinery executives arrested for burying wild female elephant

The Golaghat forest department in Assam arrested two managers from the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on July 24 on charges of burying a female wild elephant in the Refinery’s township situated close to an elephant habitat. The cow elephant had died of an electric shock of July 18, according to forest officials.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Kumar Thakuria had, earlier, registered a wildlife offence under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972.
The forest department seized an earthmover, a pickaxe and electrical equipment from the spot where the elephant was buried.
On July 18 morning, the female elephant entered Butterfly Park, situated in the eastern part of the NRL township and bordering the Deopahar elephant corridor. As it entered the township, the cow elephant stepped on some live electrical wires and equipment, according to forest officials. NRL officials on the other hand claim that when they heard about the incident, they themselves informed the Golaghat forest department. NRL’s spokesperson told local media that the accused officials buried the elephant out of fear of her herd, which was near the NRL township.
Experts and local organisations believe that rampant destruction of elephant habitat by NRL and other industries are reasons why there are increasing negative human-elephant interactions in this region.
Gogoi and two other locals also filed police complaints against NRL authorities, naming the accused officials for trying to hush up the incident.
Mubina Akhtar, former State Wildlife Board member, told Down to Earth that Butterfly Park has some salt springs in the vicinity.
With the arrest of the two officials, NRL, the largest oil refinery of Northeast India, has become a routine site for wildlife conflicts. Earlier this year in April, following the orders by the National Green Tribunal, NRL was asked by the Government of Assam to demolish the boundaries it built over the Deopahar elephant corridor.