Assam: Numaligarh refinery executives arrested for burying wild female elephant

The Golaghat forest department in Assam arrested two managers from the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on July 24 on charges of burying a female wild elephant in the Refinery’s township situated close to an elephant habitat. The cow elephant had died of an electric shock of July 18, according to forest officials.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Kumar Thakuria had, earlier, registered a wildlife offence under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972.