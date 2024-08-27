Bahraich attacks: Single animal responsible, most probably not a wild wolf, says Y V Jhala

A single, solitary animal that may have been acquainted with humans and is now on the loose is responsible for the recent spate of attacks on people, mostly children, in the villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, according to veteran wildlife scientist, YV Jhala.

Speaking with Down To Earth (DTE), Jhala said while he was not actually on the ground in the affected area situated in eastern UP near the Nepal border, he had reason to believe that the attack was not being carried out by a pack.

“All I have read are newspaper reports. I am also in touch with the local district forest officer. The situation now is very similar to what happened in 1996,” he said.

Twenty-eight years ago, Jhala was in the same region, on the trail of something that had killed 30 children in 40 villages of three districts — Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Sultanpur.

There was utter panic in the area then. According to reports from the time, wolves were blamed. However, for the residents of the local villages, it was the doing of a Manai, a shape shifting lycanthrope, a man in wolf’s skin. It had turned out to be a wolf, according to Jhala.

Terror in the Terai

Bahraich is part of the Terai, the swampy lowlands that straddle the border of southern Nepal and northern India.

The latest spate of attacks has happened in 30 villages of the Mahasi block. According to media reports seven people — one adult and six children — have been killed and over 20 have been injured.