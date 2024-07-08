Bird flu update: Germany reports outbreak of rare strain; human cases rise to 4 in US

A rare strain of avian influenza, H7N5, has been reported in Germany, marking a new strain in the country.

The World Organisation for Animal Health received a report of the outbreak on June 29, 2024 from a poultry farm and confirmed it on July 2. The outbreak has affected 6,047 domestic birds, with 6,000 fatalities

The outbreak was detected in the Nordhorn region, bordering the Netherlands. Officials culled or disposed of 84,832 birds out of a suspected total of 90,879 that might have been infected.

In November and December 2023, bird flu cases were reported from poultry farms in northern and western Germany, leading to the culling of over 54,000 birds, including ducks.

Meanwhile, the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed a fourth human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5N1) in Colorado.

This year’s fourth case involves a dairy cow worker and was confirmed on July 4. While the A (H5) infection is confirmed, the specific neuraminidase designation (N in the subtype) awaits genetic sequencing with the CDC.

Including this case, there have been five human cases reported since 2022.

The previous cases in 2024 were from Texas and Michigan. The infected individual, a dairy farm worker, experienced eye symptoms but recovered fully after receiving treatment.

CDC maintains a low threat level for avian flu due to the lack of human-to-human transmission.

“To date, more than 1,390 people have been monitored as a result of their exposure to infected or potentially infected animals and at least 60 people who have developed flu-like symptoms have been tested as part of this targeted, situation-specific testing,” it stated in an update on July 5.

Aside from long-term exposure to infected cattle and poultry, CDC has advised avoiding contact with animal poop, unpasteurised or raw milk, bedding (litter), or other materials that have come into contact with suspected or infected A (H5N1).