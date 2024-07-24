Budget 2024-25: Lacklustre provisions put question mark on commitments towards ambitious Biodiversity Plan

The budget for the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), a statutory and regulatory body under the ministry, has been reduced to Rs 16 crore from Rs 16.4 crore. NBA was established in 2003 by the central government to implement India’s Biological Diversity Act (2002).

It was recently amended and one would expect that more money would be needed to implement the amended work plan, at least in the initial phase.

Instead of overall biodiversity protection, money available for species conservation has increased. For example, funds available for the National Tiger Conservation Authority have gone up from Rs 11 crore last year to Rs 35 crore this year. This authority is in charge of a single species only.

In case of autonomous bodies involved in carrying out research, overall funds have increased to Rs 391 crore from Rs 309 crore but funds for forest management have taken a cut. The Indian Institute of Forest Management allocation has dwindled to just Rs 13 crore from Rs 17.5 crore.

Overall allocation for centrally sponsored schemes has gone up to Rs 3,330.37 crore from Rs 3,079.4. But specific centrally sponsored schemes such as those on environment, forestry and wildlife are seeing a budget cut. This has gone down to Rs 713.5 crore this year from Rs 758.8 crore last year.