CITES defines guidelines on trade of rosewood species

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has issued guidelines for its members involved in the sustainable harvest and trade of rosewood specimens.

CITES oversees the international trade of various rosewood species, including those in the genera Dalbergia, Afzelia, Khaya and Pterocarpus. Currently, these species are listed in Appendix II, indicating they are not immediately threatened with extinction but could be at risk if their trade is not regulated.

The guidelines were issued in July during the 27th meeting of the Plants Committee. The secretariat was instructed to focus on capacity-building efforts for CITES-listed rosewood species, targeting 13 high-priority and 14 medium-priority species identified in the Report on the conservation and trade of CITES-listed rosewood tree species [Leguminosae (Fabaceae)].

The meeting highlighted that Pterocarpus erinaceus (African rosewood), native to West Africa, is among the most threatened rosewood species due to over-exploitation and illegal trade. CITES noted in a press release, “Range States of Pterocarpus erinaceus are undergoing trade suspension recommendations under CITES due to concerns about the sustainability and legality of the trade.”

The statement also emphasised the need to strengthen connections with the Module on Non-Detriment Findings (NDF) for tree species under the CITES-NDF Guidance. NDFs are crucial for ensuring sustainable global trade in CITES-listed species, supporting livelihoods in their countries of origin and industries in production and destination countries.

Paola Mosig Reidl, TRAFFIC co-lead of data, research and enforcement support, stated in a CITES press release, “Evidence-based NDFs are a fundamental element of CITES to allow the trade in species, yet, at the same time, protect them from future extinction.”

Using data from TRAFFIC experts, CITES published a report on CITES-listed species traded under rosewood. The report included locations of existing rosewood NDFs to aid range states in effective data collection and management plans.

It identifies the country of origin and species vulnerability according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and conservation priority. The report also outlines the species' characteristics, their ecological roles, regeneration rates, and global trade levels, both legal and illegal.

CITES stated that this information is vital for CITES Scientific Authorities to create NDFs and assess the volume of timber of CITES-listed Rosewood species that can be exported while ensuring their long-term survival in the wild. It also aims to help CITES parties gather species information to prepare informed NDFs and determine export quotas.

Based on the report, the CITES secretariat will hold an in-person workshop from September 2-6 this year in Douala (Cameroon) focused on rosewood species.