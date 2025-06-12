Community seed bank structure has evolved in India over the past two decades

Community seed banks (CSBs) operate on a simple principle: farmers borrow seeds from bank and return double the amount after harvest or transacted through monetary terms. This system ensures the continuous availability of traditional varieties that are well adapted to specific local conditions. Since each region has unique climatic and soil conditions, the traditional varieties grown in one area may not be suitable for another. For example, different regions cultivate distinct varieties of paddy based on their environmental needs. Paddy varieties in North will be different from the ones in south.

To implement CSBs effectively, the first step is mapping the crop and varietal diversity in a particular region. This helps in promoting community seed banks that ensure farmers have access to the locally adapted or farmer preferred variety of seeds at the right time. Traditional cropping systems and the knowledge associated with them have been passed down through generations. Farmers have relied on informal seed exchange networks to sustain their agricultural practices. Traditional varieties are cultivated using indigenous farming practices. These seeds are not available in open markets but are preserved within local communities, traditionally been family/household based. And to some degrees farmers may have known where to find seeds from other households. Notably, these informal networks are mostly managed by women for crops such as small millets, pulses, vegetables etc, while men played a key role in crops like rice, fruit trees etc.

However, these traditional knowledge systems are at risk of disappearing. Changes in cropping systems and the broader political economy have led to a decline in their use and relevance. Recognizing the need to revive local landraces and traditional cropping systems, efforts have been made to ensure access to seeds as a fundamental necessity. One such initiative is the establishment of community seed banks. A study conducted by MSSRF in partnership with International Rice Research Institute during 2022-24 highlighted the importance of CSBs. Across India, more than 300-400 organizations are actively promoting CSBs to improve seed accessibility. Various civil society organisations and institutions have researched and published studies on the impact of seed banks. Grey literature and reports from these organizations also document the challenges associated with running seed banks. Biodiversity boards are facilitating the establishment of these banks, although government agricultural departments primarily focus on promoting high-yielding varieties (HYVs) rather than traditional varieties.

There is currently no specific policy framework governing community seed banks. While India has laws such as the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act and the Seed Act, have to provide additional guidelines for managing CSBs. The proposed Seed Bill of 2019 is still under discussion, and efforts are ongoing to develop policies that recognise farmer-managed seed systems. Although community seed banks are managed at the local level, not all the CSBs are collaborating with international or national seed banks. However, there are examples of collaboration with ICRISAT in India, and other CGIAR-centres elsewhere. Also, there are examples of close collaboration with national gene banks in other countries. In India a number of CBSs have been set up with the support of ICAR- NBPGR - facilitated by Biodiversity International. They ensure that each collected germplasm has a duplicate sample stored for conservation.

Over the past two decades, the structure of CSBs has evolved. Earlier, seed banks operated as centralized physical facilities catering to, 50-100 farmers. Now, some of them transitioned and function more as networks of smaller groups around 10 plus farmers, where farmers support each other in seed exchange. This shift reflects regional changes and the adaptability of the system. However, challenges remain. Many farmers do not return the borrowed seeds, making it difficult for promoting organizations to sustain the community seed bank system. Additionally, the number of farmers cultivating traditional varieties have been decreasing due to changes in cropping systems and other socio-economic and market factors. Despite these challenges, community seed banks continue to benefit local communities by preserving traditional crop varieties, enhancing resilience, and ensuring food security.