Community seed banks can transform local farming economies. But government support is essential for scale, recognition, and sustainability

Sahaja Samrudha is an organic farmers’ collective and network for seed conservation.

Since 2005, Sahaja Samrudha has taken a central role in reviving and managing community seed banks (CSBs). Today, Sahaja Samrudha supports over 32 CSBs across Karnataka, working across agro–climatic zones to preserve diverse crop varieties. The organisation is also part of the Bharat Beej Swaraj Manch, a national seed savers’ network.

As of now, there are three primary models of seed banks in India. These include individual seed savers, community–run seed banks (often women’s self–help groups — SHGs) and organisation–led seed banks. Of these, SHG and individual led CSBs are most effective for outreach and local ownership.

The Sahaja Samrudha’s model evolved from a traditional borrow–one–return two system to a more structured conservation and production strategy. For this, production is carried out in diversity blocks where multiple varieties (e.g., 70 types of finger millet) are grown for Participatory Variety Selection (PVS). Farmers select top–performing varieties based on local needs. These are termed potential varieties. Selected varieties go to trained seed producers for large–scale multiplication, with quality assurance done by CSB members. Less popular varieties are conserved by seed savers (e.g., SHGs) in small plots for biodiversity purposes. Seeds from the CSB are given to farmers, who return double the quantity, which is then sold as organic grain to generate revenue for future seed procurement.

CSBs can transform local farming economies. For example, in Teeratha village, Dharwad District, a CSB was established in 2019, and it catalysed a shift toward millet cultivation. Initially, millets had low demand, but awareness and access to quality seeds created momentum and a Bibijan local woman farmer went on to win the Deccan Herald Changemaker Award for her work.

However, seed banks face multiple challenges. Changing rainfall patterns, extreme heat, and other weather shifts can affect seed quality and viability during both conservation and production stages. It has been observed that farmers may not always follow strict practices while returning seeds, leading to genetic mixing or reduction in quality. This is why Sahaja Samrudha has separated conservation from multiplication roles. Maintaining enthusiasm among seed savers requires both recognition and incentives. Without adequate value for their labour and knowledge, community participation may decline. Some varieties disappear due to lack of demand but believes it’s important to keep them alive for future use, especially as climate and consumption patterns change.

While community seed banks can thrive with local ownership, government support is essential for scale, recognition, and sustainability. For this, governments can intervene. Farmers and communities who conserve traditional seed varieties should be formally acknowledged as, ‘custodians of biodiversity’. This could come in the form of official certification, public appreciation and inclusion in national seed and biodiversity conservation plans. Just as hybrid seed production receives support, traditional seed savers and producers need subsidies or grants to cover the cost of conservation, storage, and seed testing.

These are vital for ensuring germination rates, purity, and long-term viability. Additionally, government programs could invest in proper storage facilities (especially with climate control), training centres and seed testing labs accessible to rural communities.

It is also important that seeds conserved by communities should be integrated into public seed distribution systems, like under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) or National Food Security Mission, so they reach more farmers. Governments should simplify regulatory processes for community seed banks and recognise them as key actors in seed sovereignty and food security. Support through biodiversity boards and seed certification agencies can help.

Community seed banks (CSBs) become more effective when they are rooted in community ownership and supported by a well–structured system of conservation and seed production. Improvement doesn’t come just from infrastructure or funding, it’s about creating trust and building local capacities, especially among women’s self–help groups and individual seed savers.

Systems can be improved through better coordination between seed savers and seed producers, so conservation and production run in parallel without compromising seed purity or diversity. Seed producers can be trained to check quality to ensure viability, germination, and resistance to pests and climate stress. Creating market linkages, where seeds grown and multiplied by the community are connected to organic markets can help bring in revenue to sustain the bank. Additionally, participatory Variety Selection (PVS) processes can be supported, where farmers themselves identify potential varieties based on local needs, keeping the bank dynamic and farmer led. The more you empower farmers to take charge of the seed system, choosing, saving, multiplying the stronger and more resilient the seed bank becomes

Sahaja Samrudha ensures that seed banks remain relevant and effective in the future is by engaging farmers in choosing and testing new varieties each season. There is a provision for having a feedback loop where local preferences determine which seeds are promoted or conserved. There is an effort to partner with younger farmers and women’s groups to pass on traditional knowledge while integrating newer ecological farming methods. We also help link seeds to livelihood and food markets, so farmers benefit economically from conservation.