Dhib! As bad press from Bahraich threatens imperiled Indian wolf, video brings hope for its Arabian cousin

Wolves are howling their way into Indians’ mobile phones, laptops, tablets and flatscreens as the media fans out and reports from the riverine plains of Bahraich in a remote corner of north India where a lupine paw is suspected in nine, mostly child, deaths.

The reaction has been influenced by popular culture biases. Many content consumers have responded with memes and comments about a recent Bollywood film with a werewolf theme. Others have been shocked to find that India is home to wolves, as some comments this writer came across on a popular social media platform showed.

But as concerns crop up about the fallout of the 24X7 breathless coverage on the Indian wolf (Canis lupus pallipes), a series on the brink of extinction, a video from across the Arabian Sea is inspiring hope for its cousin, which is similarly imperiled.

Like India, the Arabian Peninsula is not the first place one would associate with wolves. This is given that the wolves of snowbound boreal forests in Eurasia and North America form the dominant image of the species in popular consciousness globally.