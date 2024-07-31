Disappearing ficus trees & consequent biodiversity loss should concern us

Ficus trees have been culturally and religiously significant in India for a long time. The Buddha attained enlightenment under the sacred fig tree, known as the peepal (Ficus religiosa). Today, some of the remaining peepal trees, which have survived rapid urbanisation and changes in land use such as agricultural expansion and road construction, can still be found in and around temples, protected by religious beliefs.

Ficus trees play a crucial role in maintaining global biodiversity by providing support for numerous insects, birds and animals. As keystone species, their absence could have a profound impact on forest ecosystems. The 2005 award-winning documentary, Queen of Trees, illustrates the complex interactions between ficus trees, various animals, insects and indigenous communities.

The presence of various birds such as the myna and yellow-footed green pigeon, along with bats, on ficus trees in urban areas like Delhi's Lodhi Road, highlights the rich biodiversity these trees support.

Ficus carica, known as dry fig or anjeer, is a popular dried fruit in India, while figs from forest trees like Ficus recemosa are essential dietary supplements for rural and forest-dependent communities.

India is home to around 97 species of ficus trees, with the banyan (Ficus benghalensis) being the largest and the national tree. This tree develops aerial roots from its branches that reach the ground to support it.

These massive trees, which can be several hundred years old, once adorned rural and urban landscapes but are now rare and found in only a few places. The regeneration of ficus trees appears to have ceased many years ago, as it is rare to find a ficus sapling or a tree aged between 10-15 years.

In forests, apart from a few protected areas, ficus trees are uncommon and have largely been replaced by fast-growing species like teak, as the primary goal is to increase tree cover rather than enhance biodiversity.

In urban areas, trees such as jacaranda and gulmohar are preferred for roadsides, parks and landscaping, while architects favour trees like Polyalthia longifolia and the smaller Ficus benjamina, which save space compared to other ficus trees that require substantial space and are impractical to grow in urban settings.