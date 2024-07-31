Disappearing ficus trees & consequent biodiversity loss should concern us
Ficus trees have been culturally and religiously significant in India for a long time. The Buddha attained enlightenment under the sacred fig tree, known as the peepal (Ficus religiosa). Today, some of the remaining peepal trees, which have survived rapid urbanisation and changes in land use such as agricultural expansion and road construction, can still be found in and around temples, protected by religious beliefs.
Ficus trees play a crucial role in maintaining global biodiversity by providing support for numerous insects, birds and animals. As keystone species, their absence could have a profound impact on forest ecosystems. The 2005 award-winning documentary, Queen of Trees, illustrates the complex interactions between ficus trees, various animals, insects and indigenous communities.
The presence of various birds such as the myna and yellow-footed green pigeon, along with bats, on ficus trees in urban areas like Delhi's Lodhi Road, highlights the rich biodiversity these trees support.
Ficus carica, known as dry fig or anjeer, is a popular dried fruit in India, while figs from forest trees like Ficus recemosa are essential dietary supplements for rural and forest-dependent communities.
India is home to around 97 species of ficus trees, with the banyan (Ficus benghalensis) being the largest and the national tree. This tree develops aerial roots from its branches that reach the ground to support it.
These massive trees, which can be several hundred years old, once adorned rural and urban landscapes but are now rare and found in only a few places. The regeneration of ficus trees appears to have ceased many years ago, as it is rare to find a ficus sapling or a tree aged between 10-15 years.
In forests, apart from a few protected areas, ficus trees are uncommon and have largely been replaced by fast-growing species like teak, as the primary goal is to increase tree cover rather than enhance biodiversity.
In urban areas, trees such as jacaranda and gulmohar are preferred for roadsides, parks and landscaping, while architects favour trees like Polyalthia longifolia and the smaller Ficus benjamina, which save space compared to other ficus trees that require substantial space and are impractical to grow in urban settings.
Ficus trees are lost to expansion of roads, urban buildings, and agricultural land. Bengaluru lost most of its large Ficus trees, which were either cut down or transplanted. My own memory of a large Banyan tree in my hometown Madurai is short as it gave way to road widening.
A recent study published in the journal Nature sustainability of which I was part of showed a severe decline in matured farmland trees in India. Although Ficus religiosa is revered and not cut for religious purposes, other Ficus species are not that fortunate and their protection and regeneration in village lands is very uncommon.
The loss of ficus trees can significantly impact biodiversity, as many bird and bat species rely on these trees. This loss cannot be mitigated by planting ornamental or fast-growing trees in forests and urban areas.
To protect Ficus trees from urban development and changes in rural land use, it is crucial to grant them high protection status and implement effective preservation strategies. These strategies include:
Systematically identifying and mapping existing ficus trees
Incorporating them into urban development and land use plans by designating areas such as urban parks and green belts
Enforcing legal protections against their felling
Modifying infrastructure projects like road widening to avoid damaging these trees
Involving local communities through awareness programs and tree maintenance activities
Additionally, research and monitoring programs should be established to track the health and numbers of ficus trees, ensuring their ecological, cultural, and aesthetic value is preserved for future generations.
In forests and village common lands, there is an increase in tree plantation activities to meet India’s green cover and forest restoration targets. But ficus species are rarely chosen for such plantations because they take years to grow and require highly favourable conditions.
The rush to increase forest cover or tree plantations for programs like the Green Credit Programmes needs to be reconsidered, as we should focus on adding biodiversity, social and cultural value through tree plantations.
Dhanapal has worked on the preparation and implementation of SAPCC with state governments and with multilateral and bilateral agencies. He is an independent consultant on climate change and environment.
