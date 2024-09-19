Don’t say cheese! Turtles in Kanpur’s pond are treated with paneer; but should they?

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a pond named Kachhua Talaab has been a popular public space for a leisurely escape from the city’s hectic life which for its industrial prowess was lauded as the ‘Manchester of the East’. The pond is a habitat for hundreds of turtles who are accustomed to people offering edibles to them.
These harmless reptiles raise their heads out of the water to nibble on the offered food. Cottage cheese or paneer is a common snack presented to the turtles.
However, the life sciences don't approve of the act. The turtles, like other reptiles, cannot digest milk or milk products as they are lactose intolerant.