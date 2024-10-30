DTE at COP16: Country heads, ministers to discuss progress towards biodiversity targets at two-day High-Level Segment

The High-Level Segment of the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) began with six heads of states and 150 ministers marking their presence in Cali, Colombia.

The two-day meeting began with the president of Colombia setting the stage. Colombia’s Initiative, “World Coalition for Peace with Nature: A Call for Life” was also launched.

Over the course of the two days, the ministers will review the progress made since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Fund (KMGBF). They will also discuss the issue of resource mobilisation from all sources and the synergy between climate change and biodiversity that links the political agendas of climate and biodiversity from CBD COP16 to United Nations Framework Convention of Parties COPs 29 and 30.