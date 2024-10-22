Ecological solution for termite problem: A trip to Harike Wildlife Sanctuary showed the way

In February 2024, I had an opportunity to visit Harike Wildlife Sanctuary in Punjab. The visit was work-related, where we had to assess the Harike Wildlife Sanctuary’s biodiversity.

For a few days, we stayed at the Canal Rest House in Harike, which was built in 1953, when the construction of Harike Headworks started in 1952. This rest house showcases the memories of activities and architectural work carried out during the construction of Harike headworks through various photographs in its gallery.

The rest house is quite busy during the weekends, especially during winters, when the large congregation of migratory birds come to Harike wetland, which is a sight to behold attracting tourists.

During our stay, we were greeted and assisted by the official gardener as well as the caretaker-cum-watchman. We used to discuss agriculture, climate and birds of Harike over tea every morning and evening at the courtyard of the rest house after our field visits.

One morning, during our conversation about plants thriving on the lawn of the rest house, caretaker Bhagwan Das pointed toward a clump of tall grass and said this plant is a 'termite magnet'.

In mixed Hindi and Punjabi, he shared that the building was heavily infested by termites till five-six years ago when his colleague and him planted the tall grass Tripidium bengalense (Saccharum munja), locally known as kana.

Back then, it was like a nightmare for them to protect the furniture, doors, window panels and even the linens kept in the cupboards from termites. However, after the plantation of this grass found commonly in the area, some 20-30 feet away from the building, the termite infestation reduced significantly in the building. This explained its presence in large clumps on the lawn and around the rest house on all sides at 10-20 feet intervals.