Fungi may get its own taxonomical kingdom named ‘funga’ for conservation purposes

Mushrooms, moulds, yeast, lichen and mildew may get their own taxonomical kingdom ‘Funga’ alongside animals and plants for their conservation.

The governments of Chile and the United Kingdom have prepared a ‘pledge for fungal conservation’. The proposal would be submitted to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) during the upcoming 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) that will start in Cali, Colombia from October 21, 2024.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, the countries underlined, “recognition of fungi as an independent kingdom of life in legislation, policies and agreements, in order to advance their conservation and to adopt concrete measures that allow for maintaining their benefits to ecosystems and people in the context of the triple environmental crisis.”

If adopted, flora, fauna and funga would be the three kingdoms — plants, animals and fungi.

In August 2021, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) and IUCN Re:wild became the first organisations to recognise fungi as one of three kingdoms of life.