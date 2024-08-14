Gujarat: Four arrested for illegal wildlife trade; sea fans, corals, porcupine quills seized

The Gujarat forest department has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in illegal wildlife trade of sea fans, corals and other species.

Forest department officials conducted multiple raids at Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Khambhat and Kheda between August 8 and 11 to seize 623 sea fans, 39 Hatha Jodi (hemi penises of Bengal monitor lizards), 6 hard corals, 120 porcupine quills, 2 commercial trochus, and 1 Indian Gazelle (Chinkara) skull with antlers.

The forest department, along with non-profit Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), thus exposed the racket being carried out by criminal syndicates operating in Gujarat, one of the biggest in the year thus far.

Gujarat is a key market for sea fan, which sees high demand among all economic sections of buyers, due to superstitious beliefs.

Sea fan coral (gorgonians) or Indrajal, listed as a Schedule I species under the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, are rare flowering marine organisms and serve as a habitat for a number of marine species and fish. In India, they are known to be found in waters off the coasts of Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Schedule I species, which include Bengal tigers and Indian elephants, are endangered and demand protection of the highest order. Hunting or trade in any parts of these listed animals can result in imprisonment for three to seven years, with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

“There are no medical reasons or problem-solving benefits associated with this. It is primarily sold by astrologers for framing and display in homes to attract good luck,” Jose Louies, chief executive of WTI told Down To Earth (DTE).

He said the body parts of wild animals such as gazelles are sold in international markets.

A Google search by DTE revealed that sea fan is available for sale on multiple astrology websites. These portals claim that sea fan exudes positive energy that aids fertility, keeps away negative energy, improves eyesight and is auspicious.

The first arrest was carried out in Ahmedabad, where the accused was connected to a network of dealers in Hyderabad. The arrest revealed that he was buying from Bhavnagar, about 175 kilometres from Ahmedabad, on the Saurashtra coast of the Gulf of Khambhat.

“Chasing the leads, the officials conducted raids in Anand district’s Khambhat town (also on the Gulf of Khambhat coast) and traced the consignments, which led to an arrest of another person from the Kheda district, about 55 km apart,” Louies said. The suspects said their supply was coming from Surat (in South Gujarat, on the other side of the Gulf), which is already a known hub for sale of sea fans, he added.

Busting the network revealed that the items were moved by means of public transport.

The modus operandi was to send corals by post or using transport services, well packed in a zip-locked transparent package bearing no labelling. They were named as ‘astrological items’.

“The recent seizure by the Gujarat forest department shows that illegal wildlife trade persists and new areas like Khambhat and Kheda have come up on the map, indicating widespread demand and trade,” Louies said.

He added that the source of the sea fans has also been established — the fisher folk community of Gujarat (Kolis and Kharwas) who visit Ahmedabad to sell corals, sea fans and sea shells.

“Sea fan corals are not by catch. Rather, they have to be harvested and removing them means destroying the entire habitat in the region,” Louies said.

Officials from the Gujarat forest department told DTE that the concerned district administrations are investigating further links. They have initiated measures to identify the seizures on the basis of their authenticity and then classify it under the definitions of the WPA, 1972.

“Samples would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for forensic analysis,” an official said.

The official added that more persons may be involved and efforts are on to widen the investigation’s scope. The police department has also been roped in for this purpose.

The forest department, however, continues to face limitations on uncovering the identity of those who collect the wildlife parts. They also do not yet know as to where these parts are stored before being distributed for sale.

Earlier in June this year, officials from Vijayawada seized about 1,000 sea fans and 200 sea coral frames, apart from rare seashells, porcupine quills, jackal tails and a couple of deer skins.