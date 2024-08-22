Humans and wildlife to share more than half of Earth’s land by 2070

Human-wildlife overlap is expected to increase in more than half of Earth’s terrestrial surface in the next five decades, a new study has stated.

It estimated that the overlap will increase across 56.6 per cent of terrestrial surface by 2070, having consequences on both the sides, and decrease only by 11.8 per cent.

As humans and animals increasingly vie for limited land, researchers caution that these findings may signal early indicators of potential habitat degradation, human-wildlife conflicts, or biodiversity loss in the affected regions.

The study published in the journal Science Advances indicated that population growth by 8 billion will result in the human-wildlife overlap and not the wildlife distributions change due by climate change.

The rest of the planet where there is no overlap observed has no human or animal population or both, it stated.

Almost half of the global land, that is 46.5 per cent, will see doubling of human-wildlife overlap by 2070 and reduce by half in only 6.1 per cent of the land area, the authors of the report noted.

The overlap is expected to happen largely in two-thirds of the land in Africa, followed by South America (66.5 per cent) and North America (38.5 per cent).

A quarter of Oceania is also estimated to see increased human-wildlife overlap. Collectively, the overlap will increase in 178 countries over the next 50 years.