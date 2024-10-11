In the dragon’s lair, tourism faces a delicate balancing act

The Komodo dragon is an impressive and fearsome sight. Measuring 2.5m long and weighing more than 80kg, it is the largest lizard in the world. An apex predator, its lumbering gait bellies its speed when it attacks prey.

There are only around 1,300 adult “land crocodiles” (as it is known to locals) left in the world, all on Komodo and some neighbouring islands in Indonesia.

But it’s not only the dragon which is endangered.

While National Park rangers no longer feed them live goats for the entertainment of tourists, the popularity of the beasts has put extreme pressure on the fragile environment of the UNESCO World Heritage area where it lives.

So much so, the Indonesian government is proposing partial closures of Komodo National Park in 2025 to ease the strain.

Visitor numbers quadruple

The situation in Komodo echoes a global dilemma: as more people around the world venture overseas to experience the natural wonders of the world, there is increasing pressure on wildlife and the environment to accommodate the growing visitor numbers to these sites.

The Indonesian government has identified Labuan Bajo, the township next to the park, as one of five super-priority tourism destinations.

This strategy seeks to create five “New Bali” destinations for Indonesia through investment to grow international visitation.

It appears to be working with visitor numbers to Labuan Bajo quadrupling between 2019 and 2024. Visitor numbers are predicted to reach more than 1 million this year.

While Komodo National Park managers initially welcomed the influx because they thought it would bring additional resources for conservation, now that the volume of visitors has increased, the correlated increase in resourcing hasn’t eventuated.

Their challenge now is to find ways to balance the volume and resulting impacts of expanding visitor numbers with environmental conservation outcomes. The planned closures are just one measure.

This challenge is replicated in most popular national parks around the world. Generally, the most common responses are to raise entry prices and introduce zoning and permits to limit visitor numbers.

However, increasing prices for popular sites means these experiences may become only accessible to those with the money to pay. It risks putting them out of reach to younger generations with tighter travel budgets.

In developing countries, such as Indonesia, where the income of locals is low, visiting their country’s own natural wonders might become reserved for well-heeled international visitors.

Accordingly, inequity and divisions are exposed.

More than dragons

Komodo is not only home to the dragon, however. Clear island waters and world-class marine and reef ecosystems for swimming, diving and snorkelling and scenic trekking and photography opportunities are key attractions.

The flight to Labuan Bajo from Denpasar (Bali) is just over one hour and this year Labuan Bajo Airport will open an international terminal making Komodo more accessible.

There has been significant investment by the private sector, the Indonesian government and foreign governments, including Australia, in tourism infrastructure such as resorts, conference venues, a hospital and roads. Yet, balancing the imperative to expand tourism in this fragile area is challenging.

The most popular way to visit Komodo National Park is on a three-day tour on a “liveaboard” boat.

Each boat charges passengers a fee to be permitted to enter the park. The boat provides food, accommodation and shower and toilet facilities.

There is limited built infrastructure on the islands in the park. However, boardwalks and paths have been built to avoid the destruction of habitat.

A lack of infrastructure to accommodate the mass tourism experienced at Komodo National Park, particularly to watch the sunrise on top of the mountain on Padar Island, can create safety issues as visitors jostle to get the best photo vantage point.

There is also a lack of toilet facilities and limited park rangers to guide visitors. Having the park managers to monitor the visitor permits, and respond to emergencies, such as fires and boating accidents, and illegal activities, such as poaching and fish bombing, is also difficult when staffing, patrol boats and other supporting resources fall short of what is needed.

Enviromental threats

Komodo National Park has a fragile ecosystem. Increasing visitor numbers result in greater disturbance of habitat and wildlife and create more rubbish and pollution. Increasing boat traffic and irresponsible scuba diving or snorkelling activities can harm coral reefs.

The rapid growth of tourism in a destination also presents challenges for local communities.

Local people often lack the skills and resources to compete with foreign investors and overseas employees for business opportunities and higher-paid jobs.

As a result, locals are often limited to lower-paid positions, such as food services and housekeeping instead of being the hotel manager.

Emerging tourism destinations, such as the Komodo region, were previously small farming and fishing villages.

Easing the strain

Unlike Bali which has welcomed visitors for decades, the Komodo region is a first-generation tourism destination. The workforce and skills needed to transition from a village economy to a visitor economy is complex.

Implementing visitor caps, restricted zones, and higher conservation fees could go some way towards mitigating the negative impacts of overtourism while still allowing people to experience the sanctuary.

Engaging local communities and businesses in sustainable tourism practices can foster a sense of shared responsibility for the Komodo dragons’ preservation.

The sanctuary stands at a critical crossroads, where the decisions made today regarding tourism and conservation will determine whether future generations can continue to witness the majesty of the Komodo dragons in the wild.

Reiza Miftah Wirakusuma is a PhD candidate in the Department of Tourism, Sport and Hotel Management, Griffith University, Australia and supported by the Ministry of Finance from Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP). He is a faculty member at the Universitas Pendidikan, Indonesia.

Dr Sarah Gardiner (PhD in Marketing) is the Director of the Griffith Institute for Tourism and a Professor in Tourism at Griffith University, Australia. She is a sought-after speaker, consultant, and trainer and has delivered several sustainable tourism management programs for the Australian Government in Indonesia.

Dr Alexandra Coghlan is an Associate Professor in the Department of Tourism, Sport and Hotel Management at Griffith University, Australia. She has over 20 top-tier journal publications on sustainable tourism and authored a textbook – Introduction to Sustainable Tourism.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.