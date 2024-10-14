India will soon get a clear picture of its Ganges and Indus river dolphins: Centre

River dolphins are indicators of a healthy river ecosystem and are crucial for the aquatic environment. However, dwindling numbers due to a plethora of reasons have pushed them towards extinction.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change collaborated with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to assess dolphin presence and populations in rivers. Additionally, the forest departments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab also contributed to this effort.

The survey aims to create a detailed conservation strategy for both river and marine dolphins, alongside year-round monitoring at key dolphin hotspots.

The Ganges river dolphin was designated as a national aquatic species in 2009 and as the state aquatic animal of Assam. Meanwhile, the Indus river dolphin is the state aquatic animal of Punjab.

Dolphin decline

Before this survey, the Monitoring Ganges and Indus River Dolphins, Associated Aquatic Fauna and Habitat field guide indicated a continuous decline in dolphin populations in India’s Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries. Over the past century, dolphin numbers have decreased by 50 to 60 per cent. Ongoing pollution, habitat destruction, and illegal hunting have placed these species on the verge of extinction.