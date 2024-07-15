Indian leopard suspected to have decreased by 24.5% over last 3 generations: IUCN

The Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca) is suspected to have declined 24.5 per cent over the last three generations, according to the latest assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“Based on all the information available, the Indian Leopard was assessed as Near Threatened under Criterion A2cd based on a suspected population reduction of 24.5% over the last three generations (Shivakumar et al. 2023). The decline is suspected from range loss and inferred based on actual or potential levels of exploitation. There are, however, also areas with positive population trends (Shivakumar et al. 2023),” the assessment on the IUCN’s portal reads.

The IUCN stated that the known range of the subspecies had increased. But it added that this could be likely due to more intensive surveys conducted in previously unstudied wild and suburban environments.

The data on population size and trend of the Indian Leopard population across its whole range is still poor, it observed.

The Indian leopard continues to face threats such as poaching. According to one study, four leopards per week have been poached for illegal wildlife trade over the previous 10 years, the IUCN said.

Another major threat is conflict with humans. Yet another big threat is decline in prey base. “Continuous decreases in wild prey are negatively impacting Leopard numbers in some regions (Datta et al. 2008, Selvan et al. 2014), indicating Leopard populations may decline in the future,” the IUCN noted.

The organisation added that while leopard numbers in India’s tiger landscapes were known, “the trend in non-Tiger States of India and in non-forested Leopard habitats is however not known and there are also indications for a decreasing population trend”.

Global numbers

Meanwhile, other leopard subspecies are similarly showing declining population trends.

“Across the majority of range, Leopards have declined substantially (>30%) over the last three generations as determined by extensive population surveys, expert input and indirect measures supporting our conclusion that Leopards remain listed as Vulnerable (criteria A2cd).”

Substantial range declines have been seen over the past three generations (22.3 years) the Middle East, East and South-east Asia, West, parts of Central and East Africa.

The causes include substantial range declines due to habitat fragmentation and forest clearing, prey reductions from the bushmeat trade, illegal harvest for skins and human-wildlife conflict and retaliation for livestock depredation.

The leopard has completely disappeared from regions of North Africa, according to the latest assessment.

“Greater survey efforts in Java have identified 22 subpopulations (Wibisono et al. 2018). In the Caucasus, Leopards have maintained their populations or increased due to improved survey methods, expanded range or intensive conservation efforts. In Russian Far East and North East China, the transboundary population and its range has increased substantially due to creation of large national parks with good protection (details see Vitkalova et al. 2023),” it noted.

The Indochinese leopard (Panthera pardus delacouri), Arabian leopard (Panthera pardus nimr) and North China Leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis- though not individually assessed) have been assessed to be Critically Endangered.

Leopard subspecies considered Endangered are Persian leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana) and Javan leopard (Panthera pardus melas).

The African leopard (Panthera pardus pardus) and Sri Lankan leopard (Panthera pardus kotiya) has been assessed to be Vulnerable.