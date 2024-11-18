India’s first dolphin research centre remains non-operational 8 months since inauguration

Dolphin conservation lies in troubled waters in India. Eight months after the inauguration of the National Dolphin Research Centre (NDRC) in Bihar, the country’s first centre dedicated to conserving the endangered Gangetic river dolphin, remains non-operational. The facility lies defunct due to a lack of advanced, expensive equipment and skilled manpower.

The institute, located near the Ganga river in Patna, was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 4, 2024. Despite its much-anticipated opening, the centre has seen no activity and stands as a glaring example of official neglect.

Visitors are greeted by stray dogs, groups of locals from nearby slums sitting and chatting and locked glass doors. A few private security guards are the only visible presence.

This inaction has significantly delayed vital research on Gangetic dolphins. “We expected the NDRC to start functioning soon after its inauguration, as it marked a major step in conserving the endangered Gangetic river dolphin. The delay is disheartening,” said RK Sinha, an expert on Gangetic river dolphins.

Sinha, who proposed the idea of setting up the NDRC nearly 15 years ago, expressed his disappointment over the situation. “The NDRC is an important initiative, but I fail to understand why it is yet to become operational. While the modern building is impressive, it needs equipment and manpower to enable research on the Gangetic river dolphin’s behaviour, habitat and the threats it faces,” said Sinha, often referred to as the “Dolphin Man of India.”

Bihar, once home to half the global river dolphin population, has seen their habitat increasingly threatened. “This delay is a blow to experts and scientists studying Gangetic dolphins,” said a senior faculty member of Patna University’s zoology department.

Gopal Sharma, a senior scientist at the Zoological Survey of India, called the delay “disappointing.” He urged government agencies to act swiftly to provide the necessary resources. “Delays like this hinder essential scientific research,” he said.

Admitting the setback, Bihar Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta assured that the NDRC would begin functioning within the current financial year. “The NDRC aims to be a centre of excellence, helping in conservation and assisting researchers in studying Gangetic dolphins comprehensively. It will also train fishermen on how to protect dolphins during fishing activities,” he said.

The NDRC occupies a 4,400-square-metre plot on the Patna University campus, strategically located near the Ganga to allow researchers to observe dolphins in their natural habitat.

Earlier in October 2024, the National Green Tribunal took cognisance of the debris of a collapsed under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, which is endangering Gangetic dolphins and booked several Bihar government agencies.

Plans for the NDRC were approved in 2013. The project received the green light from then-Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia during visits in 2011 and 2012. However, delays meant construction began only after 2020, following clearance from the state urban development department for a site within 200 metres of the river, a restricted zone.

The Gangetic river dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, is classified as endangered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is one of only four freshwater dolphin species globally, found in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. The dolphins are blind and navigate and hunt using echolocation.

India hosts around 3,000 Gangetic dolphins, half of which are in Bihar. These dolphins thrive in deep, turbulent waters rich in fish and live in zones with minimal currents to conserve energy. When threatened, they dive into deeper waters, experts say.

The delay in operationalising the NDRC not only undermines efforts to conserve this unique species but also hampers crucial research necessary for their survival.