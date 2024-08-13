International Wolf Day 2024: Almost the entire population of Indian wolves exists outside of protected areas, says Lauren Hennelly

Wolves in India have never had the spotlight on them like Bengal tigers, Asiatic lions, Indian elephants, Indian leopards or One-horned rhinoceros. However, wolves are a flagship species for conserving India’s remaining grassland ecosystems.

However, the situation of the Indian wolf (Canis lupus pallipes, distinct from the Himalayan or Woolly Wolf, Canis lupus chanco) is dire.

The exact numbers of the Indian wolf are not known, though estimates suggest there are between 2,000 and 3,000 individuals across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Lauren Hennelly is a National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow in the Globe Institute at University of Copenhagen. Her work has mainly involved studying grey wolves and other canid species.

Down To Earth caught up with Hennelly on the occasion of International Wolf Day 2024 and asked her about the condition of the Indian wolf in India and Pakistan. The last Indian wolf in what is today Bangladesh was seen in 1949. In 2019, an adult male was killed by village residents in the Bangladeshi Sundarbans.

Edited excerpts from the interview: