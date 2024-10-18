Iralai Maan: How Blackbuck featured in Sangam literature

Sangam poems are divided into the genres of Aham which constitute themes related to love and relationships. Puram on the other hand, is related to themes of war, heroism, valour, ethics, benevolence, philanthropy, social life, and customs, writes Aruna Devi.

Iralai Maan

The blackbuck (Iralai Maan in Tamil) features in the Kurunthokai, a collection of classic love poems of Sangam literature. The poems are about love and longing felt by men and women in the Sangam period.

Award-winning translator Vaidehi Herbert has translated several masterpieces of Sangam literature into English. Below is her translation of poem 317 from the Kurunthokai:

Will your lover be content to

stay away from you in this cold

blustery season, when clouds are

ruined and chased to the south

by the heavy, cold northern winds,

the man from the lofty mountains,

where a proud, black marai stag,

who loves his delicate mate,

grazes on sweetly sour gooseberries

and drinks water from fresh springs,

as its hot breath makes the surface,

nectar-laden flowers to tremble?

He will not stay away from you.

Govindaswamy Rajagopal, associate Professor, teaching Tamil and Comparative Indian Literature in the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies, University of Delhi, has written on Tamil Literature that “the plants, birds and beasts depicted in Sangam love poems in one way or another symbolize something beyond their concrete meaning appearing explicitly in the poems.”

While heroes are usually described with qualities similar to powerful beings like honey bees, hawks, buffalos, male pigeons, stallions, male elephants, tigers, lions etc., “heroines were referred to by way of soft and gentle flowers or plants like lotus, water-lily, jasmine, Strobilantheskunthiana, birds like parrot, pigeon; or animals like cow, doe, she-elephant etc”.

Another instance of the blackbuck in the lives of the ancient Tamils is as the vahana or vehicle of the Goddess Korravai, the ancient Tamil equivalent of Diana, the Great Huntress and the goddess of hunting in Roman tradition. Like Diana, Korravai is the goddess of war and hunting and rides a blackbuck.

This means that hunting and eating blackbuck meat is sacrilege, even in modern-day Tamil Nadu. The animals are most famously found in the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary, created in 1967 for the conservation of blackbuck, is located at the tip of the Nagapattinam district, where the Palk Strait meets the Bay of Bengal.