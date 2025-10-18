IUCN Congress flags wildlife pet trade and environmental crimes as major global threats

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Congress has adopted key resolutions recognising the commercial trade in wildlife as pets, and environmental crimes such as illegal logging and mining, as grave threats to biodiversity, public health, and sustainable development.

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 was held from October 9 to October 15, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The IUCN’s newly adopted resolution acknowledges that the commercial trade in wild animals as pets is a major threat to the survival of many species in the wild, often driving local and global extinctions. The trade, both legal and illegal, is expanding rapidly across wider geographical areas, fuelled by easier access to remote habitats and a growing demand for exotic pets.

The trade in live wild animals caters to large markets for household pets, often prized for their songs or striking characteristics, as well as elite collectors seeking rare and unusual species. The organisation observed that such trade — whether regulated or unregulated — inflicts severe animal suffering through poor capture, transport and housing conditions, leading to high rates of injury, disease and mortality.

It also poses serious public health risks through pathogen spillovers, with animals carrying viral loads across multiple trade routes from the wild to urban markets.

Some traded species, the motion warned, also risk becoming invasive, threatening native wildlife, agriculture, and livestock. “Such trade is often linked to organised crime and fuelled by corruption,” the resolution stated.

Criticising existing frameworks that rely on a “negative list”, allowing trade by default unless proven harmful, the IUCN called for a shift towards a “positive list” approach. This system would only permit trade in species explicitly assessed as safe and sustainable, offering what the motion described as a “precautionary and proactive” model for regulating the live pet trade. This would acknowledge the role of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in regulating international trade of species.