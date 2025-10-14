Late AJT Johnsingh’s magnum opus, an exhaustive guide of Indian mammals, to be out in March 2026

An exhaustive guide on 450 currently recognised Indian mammal species, co-authored by the late scientist AJT Johnsingh, will be published by Harper Collins in March next year, according to a statement by the publisher.
Johnsingh passed away on June 7, 2024, in Bengaluru. The book is co-authored by him and P O Nameer, Professor of Wildlife Science with the Centre for Wildlife Studies & the Dean of the College of Climate Change and Environmental Sciences, Kerala Agricultural University.
Mammals of India is billed as “the first comprehensive guide to the more than 450 currently recognized species of Indian mammals—backed with over 400 distribution maps and over fifty pages of illustrations to delight, inform and inspire nature enthusiasts and general readers alike”.
The mammal species profiled in it are found across the length and breadth of the country—From the lush wetlands of the Sundarbans to the stunning salt waters in the Rann of Kutch and the snowy peaks of the Himalayas in the north to the tropical rainforests in the south.
This astonishing network of mammals co-exists with and sustains human life in India. But the significance of this interconnection is poorly understood, according to the statement.
“Written with clarity and precision, this is an able guide for experts, scholars and enthusiasts alike, surveying the history of India’s geomorphological evolution and the key climatological challenges that Indian mammals have had to adapt to over time, calling for an urgent intervention in the field of conservation,” it added.
Nameer paid rich tributes to Johnsingh in the statement.
“I began this journey of preparing Mammals of India with Dr A.J.T. Johnsingh—one of the finest wildlife biologists our country has ever known—about a decade ago. As the book is now about to be released, I am filled with mixed emotions. I feel deeply saddened that Dr Johnsingh is not here to witness the culmination of what truly represents a lifetime of his contributions. At the same time, I am excited and proud that our long-cherished project has finally come to fruition, and the book will soon be available to wildlife enthusiasts, naturalists, students, researchers, and the general public,” he was quoted as saying.
Nameer added that he and Johnsingh “have strived to make it as comprehensive as possible, incorporating the most up-to-date taxonomic, ecological, and biological information on over 450 species of Indian mammals. Each species account includes key identification features, biometric data, distribution, natural history notes, along with current conservation status and relevant conservation recommendations. The book is further enriched with beautiful illustrations and updated distribution maps for all species—perhaps the first complete illustrated reference of its kind since Prater’s classic The Book of Indian Animals.”