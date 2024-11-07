Leopards take centre-stage as politicians promise to address human-big cat conflict in poll-bound Pune

Kolhe also stated that he raised the issue on the floor of Parliament in February this year to ensure that people in his constituency lived in an environment free of fear.

He said there is widespread anger among people longing for a permanent solution as the proposal to sterilise leopards has not received a green signal from the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media in October, said cages had been used to trap leopards and relocate them to other states. He said funds had been directed and the district collector had been informed to ensure that humans were protected from leopard attacks.

Meanwhile, Congressman Satyashil Sherkar has assured all necessary support and assistance to the families of leopard attack victims.

Kaustubh Batwal, a leopard attack survivor from Junnar, said people in the region live in fear and are scared to enter agricultural fields during the day.

“Politicians need to make more active efforts in addressing the issue than just offering assurances. The locals are inclined towards the recent proposal of a leopard safari by the state government which will limit the human-leopard conflict to some extent,” he added.

Batwal said the locals’ demand is that all leopards be eventually restricted to the protected area and safari with a fence, so they cannot enter human habitations.

Vivek Khandekar, chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra, said the proposal underwent a series of rounds for clarification and fine-tuning from the Union environment ministry and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and is expected to be sent this month.

He added that the sterilisation may be conducted for a limited period of time either on leopards or a certain number of other species or a combination of both. “The aim is to have a sustained population growth of Schedule I species which are beyond carrying capacity at present,” he said.

Once the approval is received, a protocol will be prepared on how to execute the programme. Though a first for India, the practice of sterilising wild animals is not new and is known to have been successfully conducted in other parts of the world, Khandekar told Down To Earth.

He added that the implementation of the programme would be done with experts from WII and taking into confidence stakeholders such as the local community and experts working on the cause of conservation.