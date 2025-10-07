Microplastics impact coral reproduction at multiple stages: Report

Earlier studies from 2019 and 2024 have found effects of microplastics on coral reproduction but noted limited effects of weathered polypropylene on fertilisation of the broadcast spawning coral Acropora tenuis. However, it did not find significant effects on embryo development and larval settlement.

“There was a significant effect of particle size on abnormalities of the fertilised eggs exposed to large-weathered plastics resulting in significantly lower fertilisation success. The mechanism for this decline in fertilisation was assumed to be due to physical contact with the particles. More recently, we found negative effects of microplastic leachate on fertilisation and fatty acid quantity and composition of Montipora capitata eggs likely due to the endocrine-disruptive nature of many plastic additives,” the authors noted.

Observing that the previous studies focussed on impacts of microplastic pollution on the gametes — a reproductive cell of broadcast spawning coral species, the scientists decided to find the chemical effects on planula larvae development that remain understudied to identify full effects on coral reproduction.

The report came as coral reefs across the world are under tremendous heat stress from January 1, 2023 to September 2025, with the bleaching-level heat stress impacting 84.4 per cent of the world’s coral reef area. Mass coral bleaching has been documented in at least 83 countries and territories, according to United States-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellite and Information Services.

“Microplastic leachate had negative effects on survival and settlement of Montipora capitata and Harbor Porites planula larvae with species-specific and time-dependent effects seen. Harbor Porites planula larvae had higher survival and settlement compared to those of M capitata in many circumstances,” the study noted.