Mineral extraction major extinction threat for thousands of world’s vertebrates

A recent study has revealed that the rising demand for metals and minerals is endangering thousands of vertebrate species. Around 8 per cent (4,642) of vertebrates are considered threatened by mineral extraction activities, particularly mining and quarrying, with fish being especially vulnerable, it noted.

The tropics have emerged as global hotspots for mineral extraction threats (MET) to vertebrates, according to the report published in Current Biology , July 26, 2024 . Additionally, significant regional diversity is at risk in northern South America, West Africa and the Arctic.

The authors of the report noted that species inhabiting freshwater environments are especially threatened, while the impact of other ecological traits varies among different groups.

Worldwide, mining plays a major role in altering land use and causing environmental harm, with various mineral extraction techniques impacting biodiversity to different extents.

The researchers explored the connections between species' habitat usage, life-history traits and the risks posed by mineral extraction.