More than one in three tree species threatened with extinction, finds IUCN’s first Global Tree Assessment

A new scientific assessment has found that nearly 38 per cent of the world’s tree species are now facing extinction — meaning that over one in three tree species is at risk. Threatened tree species now outnumber threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians combined.

The first Global Tree Assessment, was published in an update of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species on October 28, 2024. The findings were announced at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity currently being held in Cali, Colombia.

The assessment, conducted by over 1,000 scientists, is alarming. At least 16,425 of the 47,282 tree species analysed are in danger of extinction, according to the IUCN .

“The number of threatened tree species are more than double the number of all threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians combined. Tree species are at risk of extinction in 192 countries around the world,” a statement from IUCN said.

Malin Rivers, Global Tree Assessment lead at Botanic Gardens Conservation International, a Red List Partner, said in the press statement, “This comprehensive assessment presents the first global picture of the conservation status of trees, which enables us to make better informed conservation decisions and take action to protect trees where it is urgently needed.”

Islands are particularly vulnerable, with the highest proportion of threatened trees due to forest clearance for urban development and agriculture, the report found. Invasive species, pests and diseases further exacerbate the threats.

For instance, in South America, which boasts the world’s highest tree diversity, 3,356 out of the 13,668 assessed species are at risk, primarily due to deforestation for agriculture and livestock rearing.

The report also underscored the impact of climate change, which heightens risks, particularly in tropical regions, due to rising sea levels and increasingly frequent and severe storms.

The IUCN Red List highlighted that tree loss poses a growing threat to thousands of other plants, fungi, and animals.

“As a defining component of many ecosystems, trees are fundamental to life on Earth through their role in carbon, water and nutrient cycles, soil formation and climate regulation,” the statement said.

Dependence on trees is extensive, with over 5,000 species on the IUCN Red List widely used for timber in construction and more than 2,000 species for medicines, food, and fuel. To prevent extinction, urgent action is needed through habitat protection, restoration, and ex-situ conservation in seed banks and botanical gardens.

“Community action has already led to positive outcomes from the Juan Fernández islands to Cuba, from Madagascar to Fiji,” the statement noted.

Jean-Christophe Vié, director general of Fondation Franklinia, said, “Some countries such as Ghana, Colombia, Chile and Kenya already have national strategies in place. Others like Gabon have identified important areas for trees.”

He stressed that while tree planting is often seen as an easy climate solution, effective reforestation requires improved practices that include diversifying species and prioritising threatened ones.

Cleo Cunningham, Head of Climate and Forests at Birdlife International said, “Over two-thirds of globally threatened bird species are dependent on forests. This report must be taken seriously; for the local communities and Indigenous peoples that rely on forests, for the wildlife that depends on trees and for enhancing forest resilience to climate change.”