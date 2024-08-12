World Elephant Day 2024: Outcry in Tanzania

High above the plains of Tarangire National Park in Tanzania, tourists gliding on a hot air balloon watch in awe as a giant male elephant scoops up a pile of earth with its trunk and sends a swirling cloud of dust into the air. Showering mud over the body to coat the skin with a protective layer against the sun is a ritual elephants have honed over a millennia.

The 45-year-old elephant, named Mwalimu, is a “super tusker”, with each tusk weighing about 50 kg. Super tusker is not a scientific term but is used in the region to denote elephants with massive tusks. However, these giants, with their unique gene pools, face extinction threat due to trophy hunting.

Only about 30 super tuskers remain in Africa, estimates Joyce Poole, scientific director at ElephantVoices, a US-based charity. Of these, about eight super tuskers are in the Greater Amboseli-West Kilimanjaro population, where tro-phy hunting threatens them, she tells Down To Earth (DTE). The herd is a cross-border population that migrates between the western parts of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Amboseli National Park in Kenya, an area stretching 30,000 sq km. Since 1995, an unwritten agreement between the two countries ensured that elephants were not killed. But in 2022, Tanzania started allowing companies to organise trophy hunting in elephant habitats. Since then, five elephants have been killed, of which two were super tuskers.