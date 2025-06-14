Perilous proposal

On the morning of January 9 this year, 56-year-old Bhuvanchand left his house in Uttarakhand’s Kyari village to collect fodder for his cattle from the forest. “He would usually return by 2 pm. But that day, there was no sign of him till late evening,” recalls Nirmala Belwal, Bhuvanchand’s wife. So Belwal and her son, Pawan, went to find Bhuvanchand. They saw grass soaked in blood just 3 km inside the forest. Bhuvanchand’s body lay a further 2 km away, mauled to death by a tiger.

This was the first tiger attack in 50 years seen in Kyari, located in the Ramnagar forest division on the fringes of the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. That same week, nearby villages Chhoi and Dhela reported similar attacks. Overall, between March 2024 and March 2025, the forest division saw 12 tiger attacks, a senior forest official tells Down To Earth (DTE) on condition of anonymity. “Sensing a tiger or an elephant nearby while collecting grass from the forest has never bothered us. But increasing ecotourism is changing the behaviour of animals adversely,” says Bhagwati Sati, a farmer from Kyari.

The Ramnagar forest division has five of the 15 ecotourism zones at the Jim Corbett National Park, promoting natural travel activities like wildlife adventure safaris, popularly through Gypsy cars. The Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, a buffer zone around the core protected area of the park, has eight zones, and the Terai West forest division near Ramnagar has two. The zones are major sources of livelihood and income for communities in the region. As per the forest official, the national park annually generates Rs 2,000-3,000 crore. It is surrounded by some 400 resorts, 1,500 registered drivers and 560 nature guides, who earn Rs 135 crore and Rs 16 crore a year respectively. The revenue is supplemented by events at resorts.

In October 2024, the Terai West forest division put forth a proposal to open one more ecotourism zone, in the Chandani forest area. The an-nouncement concerned villages of Ramnagar, including Kyari, that are situated on the border of the proposed zone. “We were not consulted for this proposal. We learned about the plan to open the zone in November from media reports,” says Navin Upadhyay of Kyari, who runs a resort. Since February, he says, people have approached forest authorities to protest the proposal. It is perhaps the first time such opposition has been reported. “We have never opposed welcoming tourists. In fact, two ecotourism zones in the area, Mohaan and Bhandarpani, opened just last year with a gap of just a few months,” says Pankaj Sati, a guide from Kyari. The Kaladhungi Heritage zone, a 26-km adventure safari, also opened in February 2025.

Five residents, including Upadhyay, also filed a public interest petition with the High Court of Uttarakhand in early April. At a hearing on April 23, the court directed that the proposal be put on hold. It sought response from the forest department on the reasoning behind the proposed zone and its potential ramifications.

DTE’s attempts to speak with the Terai West divisional forest officer were not fruitful. However, the senior forest official explains, “Tourist zones are chalked out considering the carrying capacity of the forest area. Enough measures are taken to ensure wildlife populations are not disturbed and fixed routes are carved. For instance, the Chandani zone is spread over 10 sq km. Only a 25-km stretch would be dedicated for tourist safaris, with a road width of about 0.7 m (this is equal to an area of 0.017 sq km).” This means hardly 1 per cent of the area will be used for ecotourism. Only 30 safari vehicles will ply for about eight hours, the official adds.