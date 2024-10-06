Periyar Tiger Reserve’s reformed poacher gets conservation award

When India’s first participatory forest management project involving former poachers and sandalwood smugglers was initiated in Kerala’s Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) almost 30 years ago, it evoked large-scale concern among conservationists and law enforcement officials.

Titled Vidiyal Vanapathukappu Sangam, the project was unique. It emerged from ground realities and lacked any adaptation from anywhere in the world.

No reports of transforming poachers and smugglers into forest protectors had emerged from anywhere until then. In addition, sceptics refused to take the statements of these poachers and smugglers that they had become reformed at face value.

Over the past 30 years, the 17-member group has achieved significant success. They have successfully prevented poaching and smuggling in PTR and the adjacent Marayoor sandalwood reserve. In doing so, they have assisted the forest department in apprehending over 230 gangs of forest plunderers. Their efforts have transformed Periyar into India’s first well-conserved forest region.

This year, in recognition of his inspiring transformation as part of the unique initiative, the prestigious Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation Service Award was bestowed upon Sabu Varghese, also known as Kunjumon, a reformed poacher from Periyar.

Kunjumon used to be part of a gang that illegally harvested and smuggled the bark of wild cinnamon and sandalwood trees to sell in nearby Tamil Nadu markets. However, in 1996, Kunjumon and his group completely stopped forest crimes and started offering affordable, safe, and secure bamboo rafting for tourists at the beautiful Thekkady Lake in Periyar. While rafting in the reserve-encircled lake, tourists can see numerous elephants.

Kunjumon and his group of reformed poachers also serve as forest guides and elephant safari providers. In this role, they protect the forest and promote tourism. Additionally, they offer bullock cart rides to local eateries and neighbouring Tamil Nadu villages across the state border, where visitors can purchase flowers and vegetables.

Over the years, Kunjumon has become a symbol of an effective anti-poaching mechanism in the reserve. He has led many initiatives to help apprehend those who engage in poaching. He is now a part of the Cheetah Squad, which prevents smugglers from regrouping and supplies intelligence about their movements to the forest department.

At an event held in Bengaluru last week, former Indian cricketer Gundappa Vishwanath presented Kunjumon with the prestigious award. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. The Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation established it to honour those who work tirelessly for forest conservation. Former cricketers Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh were instrumental in creating this award.

‘New dawn’

When asked why he initiated a project that did not exist elsewhere and facilitated recognition for Kunjumon and others, former range forest officer Raju K Francis began recounting the story of the elusive forest brigand Aruvi. He was captured from a hideout near an ancient cave in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. The local gangs regularly used the cave to hide sandalwood from the Marayoor reserve.

At that time, Aruvi led a 23-member team of wildlife poachers and sandalwood smugglers who operated from the Tamil Nadu villages of K.G. Patti, Varusanadu, and Lower Gudalur. These villages were located within a 15-kilometre reach of PTR. During those days, many forest fringe villages in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu were home to traditional hunters and poachers.

The gangs presented a significant challenge to forest management in the hilly Idukki district of Kerala, especially in the Marayoor sandalwood reserve. Unlike forest officials, these gangs were well acquainted with every part of the remote forest. This made it difficult for forest guards to track them.

When Aruvi was arrested with an accomplice, Raju asked why he continued to engage in forest plundering despite having several criminal cases pending in different courts against him. Aruvi’s response was simple and provocative: “We are forced to engage in illegal activities due to the livelihood crisis and the criminal stigma attached to our clan by officials. We will stop these activities if the forest department can provide us with income-generating jobs to ensure a stable monthly income.”

The year was 1994. The now-celebrated participatory forest management initiative that ensures the involvement of traditional forest dwellers and local indigenous communities, was only a concept at the national level.

Raju and his former boss, Pramod G Krishnan, the chief conservator of the forest department, began looking for models that could be adapted to provide rehabilitation for Aruvi and the rest of their team. They found no successful forest management schemes involving former poachers and timber smugglers nationwide. But the two officials were determined not to give up.

After consulting with senior officials and forest experts, Francis, Pramod, and the Cheetah Squad developed a rehabilitation project that led to the entire Aruvi gang surrendering. This marked the beginning of the inspiring story of Vidiyal. Interestingly, the Tamil word Vidiyal means ‘new dawn’.

“The project marked a new beginning in our lives, which had previously been filled with illegal activities and long jail terms. Several years have passed since Vidiyal was established, bringing new purpose and opportunities to our lives. We now have respectable jobs and are no longer treated as criminals,” said Kunjumon.

The Periyar model has been replicated in several tiger reserves and sanctuaries, ensuring a steady monthly income for the families involved. As a result, they have become more engaged in conservation efforts and eco-tourism activities.

The team’s determination continues to prevent poaching and timber smuggling in PTR and nearby forests, signalling a promising future for conservation efforts.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Kerala Forest Department produced a short film called Vidiyal three years ago. The film depicts an experiment and was directed by Raju. Former poachers and tribal watchers played the roles of Aruvi and the team.

Pramod stated that the project will not re-admit anyone who engages in criminal activity after joining. Therefore, despite Aruvi’s repeated attempts to apologise and return to the Vidiyal project, he remains an outsider as he committed a crime after joining the team.

When they surrendered, the 17 members of the Vidiyal team each faced three to 12 cases of poaching and timber smuggling. Initially, the group hesitated to cooperate because they were sceptical about the forest officials’ true intentions. Convincing them that the department would drop the pending cases against them was challenging. However, continued persuasion by the officials eventually led the former poachers and smugglers to surrender their guns and other weapons to the department.

“Initially, we thought the Forest Department was trapping us by giving us false hope. However, several rounds of talks proved these officials’ good intentions and convictions. They even disapproved of objections raised by certain senior forest officials of Tamil Nadu who wanted our arrest and incarceration,” Kunjumon recalled.

The Vidiyal team is now a closely-knit unit with a powerful intelligence network spread across the Idukki and Theni districts. This network helps to gather information on poachers and smugglers. The team works for 26 days and receives a monthly gross salary of Rs 22,000. The Periyar Tiger Foundation operates eco-tourism in PTR, providing the team with raincoats, sleeping bags, uniforms, and umbrellas.