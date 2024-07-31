Seasonal climatic conditions, captivity major factors in parasitic infection prevalence among Indian zoo animals: Study

Seasonal climatic conditions, captivity play major role in prevalence of parasitic infections among zoo animals, a study has found.

Captivity repeatedly exposes zoo animals to a parasite-infected and contaminated environment.

“Furthermore, such environmental conditions can be favourable to developmental stages being propagated as a result and the enclosure being contaminated,” the study added.

The researchers wanted to record the seasonal incidence worm burden burden (eggs per gram of faeces) of helminthic (worm) infections.

They also wanted to evaluate the efficacy of deworming protocols being followed for control of parasitic infections in captive animals (including birds) at zoos.

Accordingly, they conducted the study in two zoos located at Pune — the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Center (RGZP) and the Nisargakavi Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo, Pimpri Chinchwad.

The scientists collected 450 faecal samples during three different seasons throughout 2021. Some 150 samples were collected each time — 110 samples from Zoo I and 40 samples from Zoo II. The samples were collected from 150 wild animals including mammals, birds and reptiles.

The experts also collected individual data regarding age, sex, and captivity, as well as data regarding the drug used for deworming, dose and period of deworming.

An analysis of the samples revealed that the overall seasonal prevalence of gastro-intestinal parasitic infection in mammals varied among seasons.

Mammals were most likely to be infected with gastro-intestinal parasitic infection in the monsoon (29.50 per cent), followed by winter (26.30 per cent). The lowest incidence was in summer (8.40 per cent).

The prevalence rate among birds was 21.80, 20.00, and 18.80 per cent during the monsoon, winter, and summer, respectively.

The researchers noted that high humidity and suitable environmental temperatures during the monsoon can prolong the survival of infective parasitic stages, resulting in a higher prevalence rate.

“It is possible to infer from the study’s findings that appropriate control methods, such as periodical examination, following the collection of faecal samples, and successful treatment is administered with anthelmintic. It may be suggested that cleaning the premises and proper disposal of excreta and refusals may minimize/avoid the associated losses,” the researchers concluded.

Incidence and risk factors associated with parasitic infections in captive wild mammals and birds in Indian zoos was published in the July edition of Journal of Threatened Taxa.