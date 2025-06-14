Sour goodness

It might be a weed, but it is quite tasty. The leaves of madhu soleng, as the Chinese knotweed is known in Assamese, taste sour. Raw leaves are generally used to prepare salads, but creative cooks can put them in dal, curries, chutney and even pickle them.

The leaves can be stored for four to five days. The plant also bears berries that taste sour. Its flowers and seeds are edible, too, but are merely available for a few days in the monsoon season. “I would recommend it as a souring agent because it is an anti-inflammatory herb and great for gut health,” says Sangeeta Khanna, a Delhi-based food and nutrition expert, who usually adds madhu soleng leaves to dal instead of tomatoes or raw mangoes. She also uses them to prepare fish tenga, a traditional Assamese dish.

Madhu soleng (Persicaria chinensis, which loosely translates to “the plant from China which has leaves like that of peach”) is generally considered invasive. In tea plantations, it has been reported to cover tea bushes and block drainage systems. It has been spotted even in protected areas such as the Kaas plateau reserve forest in Maharashtra, which is famous for the flower neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) that blooms once in 12 years.

It is a twining perennial herb that grows to a height of 1 m and has a reddish stem. It grows easily in various parts of India and adapts well in most areas­—from those at the sea level to those at an elevation of 3,000 meters. It is known as angom yensil in Manipuri, paral in Marathi, poovallikodi in Malayalam, sorale in Kannada, malle mutyam in Telugu and taham in Mizo.

Due to its invasive nature, madhu soleng is an easy plant to grow and a valuable ingredient in a climate-risked world. The weed grows fast and can tolerate diverse environmental conditions, says The Global Compendium of Weeds, authored by R P Randall and published in 2002. It can spread by seed or through stems.

Khanna says that the weed is growing robustly in her garden since she got the plant from Assam a few years ago. I got a few twigs from Khanna's garden, put them in a flower vase and found them thriving a week later, with clearly visible little rootlets. I used them to prepare a sauce for a dal-based dish (see recipe).