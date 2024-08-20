Sweden goes ‘berserker’ with plans to kill nearly 500 of its brown bears

Sweden has planned to kill 486 brown bears as part of its controversial licensed trophy hunting season starting August 21.

Conservationists fear the move will eliminate 20 per cent of Sweden’s brown bear population which is listed as a “Strictly protected species” under European Union law, putting a dent on its 100 years of brown bear conservation.

A ‘Strictly protected species’ means no population regulating hunting of the animal is permitted in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive norms.

However, the Swedish government is accused of breaching the law for brown bears which are also classified as “Near Threatened” according to the Swedish Red List (2020).

The List is published by the Swedish Species Information Centre (SLU Artdatabanken) at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

Besides the 486 bears, another 50-100 bears face the threat of being killed in what the Swedish government has termed as a “protective hunt”. This is according to a statement by Sweden’s ‘Big Five’ carnivore protection project. The project is run by multiple organisations that provides information on carnivores in the country.

In 2023, the Swedish government permitted the killing of 648 bears under its licensed hunting quota policy. An additional 74 bears were killed as part of “protective hunting”.

“The Swedish government is on a clear path to bring down Sweden’s bear population as close as possible to a defined minimum level, called “Favourable reference population”, which would mean about 1,400 bears. The country had 2,450 bears in 2023 according to the official survey estimate. In total, this means a loss of almost 60 per cent of Sweden’s bears, compared to 2008, when the officially estimated number was 3,300 bears,” the Big Five statement read.

It further highlighted that poaching is a problem and a crime, but excess trophy hunting has become a bigger threat for the bear population when combined with generous permissions for protective hunting.

The licensed hunt is officially justified by the government as a method to actively reduce the total number of bears, it stated.