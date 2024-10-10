The Donkey, G K Chesterton and Salman Khan: Why strengthening negative stereotypes can be bad for an already imperiled gentle animal

Bollywood star Salman Khan has come under attack from animal rights group PETA India for featuring a donkey named Max on the sets of the serial, Big Boss.

In a letter, PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal wrote, “Bigg Boss is light-hearted entertainment, but the use of animals on a show set is no laughing matter. As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds and clamour that is standard on all show sets confusing and frightening. That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste.”

Max’s finding a place at the Big Boss house is only the latest in the complex relationship between humans and donkeys (Equus asinus), one that has been in existence since humans first domesticated the animal 7,000 years ago.

Michael Gross notes it best in A brief history of donkeys published in October 2022 in Current Biology: