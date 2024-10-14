The last wolves of Durgapur — a tale of urban survival

Nestled in the heart of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal, Durgapur is a city of contrasts — where the rugged beauty of nature meets the might of industry.

Known for its rich industrial legacy, Durgapur houses some of India’s largest steel plants, coal mines and power stations, making it a crucial economic hub.

Yet, amidst this concrete jungle lies hidden wilderness.

Along the banks of the Damodar and Ajay rivers, small patches of forest still provide refuge for a surprising array of wildlife, including the elusive Indian Grey Wolf.

Often called the ‘ghost of the grasslands’ due to its stealth and near-invisibility in open terrains, the Indian Grey Wolf (Canis lupus pallipes) has adapted to a far different environment in Durgapur.

Here, it is the ‘ghost of the Sal forest’ navigating fragmented forest patches that border the city's industrial sprawl.

Hide and seek

The wolves’ survival in this urban-industrial landscape is fraught with challenges. As Durgapur continues to expand, the delicate equilibrium between human development and wildlife conservation is tipping, leading to heightened conflict and endangering the wolves' future.

The complex relationship between Durgapur’s rapid urbanisation and the survival of the Indian Grey Wolf, should draw lessons from the tragic wolf attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, as a cautionary tale.

In early 2024, wolves in Bahraich, displaced by severe habitat loss, began encroaching into human settlements, leading to a series of fatal attacks.

Over several months, multiple children and adults lost their lives or were injured, as wolves, driven by hunger and shrinking territories, entered homes in search of food. These incidents triggered widespread fear and retaliatory killings, further degrading the wolves’ habitat and escalating the conflict between humans and wildlife.

The events in Bahraich serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked habitat destruction.

With Durgapur’s continued urban expansion, its wolf population faces similar challenges. Without swift action to protect remaining habitats and manage human-wolf interactions, Durgapur risks facing a similar outcome, where the chance for peaceful coexistence becomes increasingly tenuous.

Background and significance

The Indian grey wolf is one of the country’s lesser-known predators, overshadowed by the other charismatic wild animals.

These wolves typically inhabit open grasslands and scrub forests, where their sleek, ghostly figures blend seamlessly into the terrain. However, urbanisation and agricultural expansion have increasingly fragmented their habitats, pushing them into human-dominated landscapes.

In Durgapur, the wolves face a unique challenge. Rapid industrialisation has transformed the city’s landscape, leaving only small, isolated patches of forest and grassland where the wolves still roam. Camera traps and direct sightings have documented several wolf packs navigating the northern fringes of the city, a testament to their adaptability. Yet, their numbers are dwindling as their habitats become more fragmented, raising concerns about their long-term survival.

Challenges for wolves of Durgapur

As the city expands, forested habitats are being fragmented by roads, factories, and residential areas, leaving wolves isolated and vulnerable. With their natural hunting grounds shrinking, these predators are increasingly forced to venture into human settlements, leading to conflict.

One of the most pressing issues is livestock depredation. Villagers in the outskirts of Durgapur, particularly in areas like Saraswatiganj and Madhoganj, have reported losing sheep and goats to wolves. For families who rely on livestock for their livelihood, these losses can be devastating.

The lack of a compensation scheme has only exacerbated tensions, leading to retaliatory killings of wolves.

The negative perception of wolves within local communities poses another significant challenge. Often seen as a menace, these predators are viewed as incompatible with human activities. This, combined with limited support from government authorities, has left many communities feeling abandoned and more likely to take matters into their own hands.

WINGS, led by us, has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) - India to conserve wolves in Durgapur. The organisation documents wolf packs through camera traps, scat analysis, and community surveys to map wildlife corridors.

WINGS experiments with innovative techniques like fladry to reduce human-wolf conflict. The organisation conducts educational programmes in schools and villages to build local support and emphasise the wolves’ ecological importance. WINGS involve local communities by training them as wildlife monitors or ecotourism guides to promote conservation and offer sustainable livelihoods. These efforts aim to reshape local attitudes and foster coexistence between humans and wolves, ensuring the protection of Durgapur's natural heritage.

To ensure the long-term survival of Indian Grey Wolves in Durgapur, a multifaceted approach is essential.

Integrating conservation into urban planning by preserving green corridors and establishing buffer zones can minimise human-wolf conflict.

Implementing compensation schemes for livestock losses can mitigate local hostility and encourage reporting of wolf sightings.

Promoting community-based ecotourism, such as wolf-watching tours and nature trails, can provide sustainable income for locals while fostering pride in conserving the species. Additionally, public awareness campaigns, research, and conflict resolution mechanisms are crucial for creating a harmonious coexistence between humans and wolves.

The Indian Grey Wolf's survival in Durgapur is not merely a wildlife conservation issue but a reflection of how urban societies can balance growth with nature.

As these ‘ghosts of the Sal Forest’ continue to roam around the fringes of the city, Durgapur stands at a crossroads. With proactive planning and community engagement, the city has the potential to become a model for coexistence, where both industry and wildlife thrive. The question, then, is not just about saving the wolves but about how we redefine our relationship with nature in an ever-changing world.

The author is an Engineer at Essar Oil & Gas (EOGPL) and also serves as Assistant Treasurer at Durgapur Wildlife Information and Nature Guide Society (WINGS)



Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth