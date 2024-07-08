The latest crocodile attack in Australia is tragic – but the Northern Territory doesn’t have a croc problem

Late last week, the remains of a missing 12-year-old girl were found after she was taken by a saltwater crocodile in the Northern Territory.

The incident occurred in a waterway known as Mango Creek near the community of Nganmarriyanga/Palumpa in the remote and sparsely populated West Daly region, about 350 kilometres southwest of Darwin.

Understandably, the tragedy elicited a strong reaction from the public – including debate about crocodile numbers in the wild.