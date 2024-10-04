The wildlife of black-and-white

The dark brown pigment — melanin

Let me start this article with someone whom all of you know: A certain ‘Bagheera’. Yes, the ‘black panther’ from Rudyard Kipling’s masterpiece, The Jungle Book. In the book, it is Bagheera who teaches the feral boy (or ‘man cub’) Mowgli about the ‘ways of the jungle’.

You may or may not have seen real-life Bagheeras in your city zoo. The first thing that may have struck you on seeing such an animal is the sheer spectacle: A silky black coat that leaves the onlooker in awe.

It is not surprising that colour leaves us spellbound. And in the case of Bagheera(s), we can draw a parallel with ourselves. So many of the eight billion of us who inhabit this planet have dark-coloured skin. For it is the same dark brown pigment — melanin — that exists in both us and our non-human counterparts, which is responsible for the colour.

Of course, while a black-coloured animal leaves humans in awe, dark-coloured humans have not always drawn a benevolent response. But the emotive concept of race, based on human skin colour, is not the subject of this piece. So, I leave it at that.

Melanism, the excess amount of melanin in skin, fur, scales and feathers, is a phenomenon seen in mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles. It is rare in humans (Yes. Many of us may be dark. But only very few are ‘truly melanistic’, according to scientists).

What causes it? Well, all of you must have studied about genes, right? They are passed from parents to offspring. They contain the information needed to specify physical and biological traits. A ‘mutation’ can increase the amount of melanin in the skin, fur, scales and feathers.

Some black-coloured animals

Why are some animals black-coloured? Does asking this serve any purpose, you may wonder? It does. Let me give you some examples.

The best instance of melanism is seen in the cat family or felids as the scientists call them. There are almost 40 species of cats, big and small worldwide. They range from the Siberian tiger to your own neighbourhood tabby.

I started with Bagheera, the ‘black panther’. A black panther is actually a variant of both a leopard and a jaguar, who has a gene mutation that causes melanin to cover its rosettes. But even then, “These can be seen at an angle in the bright sun,” wrote Kipling for Bagheera. And since in his imagination the Bagheera belonged to Central India, literally speaking, it should be considered only as a mutation of the Indian Leopard because jaguars are not found in our country at all.

Scientific studies tell us that leopards evolved to be melanistic in thick humid jungle habitats, where such a coat would help hide them and aid them in hunting. A leopard in more open country is unlikely to have a black coat. It is all about natural selection. Hail, Charles Darwin!

But the leopard, which is found in Asia and Africa, is not the only cat that shows melanism. The jaguar does it too. This felid, the third biggest in the cat family after the tiger and lion, is found in the Americas — from Mexico to Argentina. The melanistic jaguar, in some form or the other, was a prominent deity for the Aztec, Maya, Inca and other indigenous American people.

Melanism has been seen in two other big cats also. Bengal tigers in India’s very own Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha exhibit an increased amount of black colour on their coats.

According to Lala AK Singh, an expert on STR’s black tigers, the cats were officially recorded for the first time in the forests of Similipal during 1975–76. That is when forest officials, along with two foreign tourists, saw two full-grown black tigers on the road leading to the Matughar meadow on a bright winter day, according to a report in Down To Earth (DTE).

Odisha plans to open a safari for these majestic animals. But more on that later.