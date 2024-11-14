Unchecked big cat trade thrives in South Africa, fuelling global wildlife crime: Report

“Captive animals are exploited as tourist attractions and killed for profit, and wild populations continue to be targeted by poachers. Both captive and wild big cats pay the price for this profit-oriented industry. All five big cat species – jaguars, leopards, lions, snow leopards and tigers – will see even more significant declines in their wild populations if this exploitative trend continues. It is high time to act now,” said Kieran Harkin, Wildlife Trade Expert at Four Paws in a press statement.