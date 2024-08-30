Vulture Count 2024: WWF-India launches tracking initiative to take stock of nature’s ‘sanitation workers’

WWF-India has launched an initiative that involves counting of vultures and raising awareness on the critically endangered bird species. The drive will commence on September 7 and will conclude by October 6.

The launch of the initiative coincides with International Vulture Awareness Day.

“Vultures are essential to the health of ecosystems, serving as nature’s clean-up crew. By feeding on carrion, they prevent the spread of diseases that could otherwise affect wildlife, livestock and humans. Their role in consuming decomposing animal carcasses helps with nutrient cycling and maintains ecological balance,” WWF-India mentioned in a press statement issued on August 30.

However, the press statement highlighted that the vulture populations in India have faced a dramatic decline due to several threats, including the ingestion of toxic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like diclofenac, commonly used to treat livestock, as well as habitat loss, electrocution, food scarcity and human disturbances.

“Vulture Count 2024 aims to address this crisis by systematically monitoring vulture populations. Gathering comprehensive baseline data will help track population trends, identify critical habitats, and assess the impact of environmental changes. This information will be vital for developing targeted conservation strategies and policies, and for raising public awareness and support for vulture conservation,” it added.

Dipankar Ghose, the senior director of biodiversity and conservation unit of WWF-India, was quoted as saying: “Vulture Count 2024 represents a significant opportunity for citizen scientists, bird enthusiasts and local communities to contribute to vulture conservation and to increase awareness about them”.

“With the support of dedicated volunteers, we aim to gather crucial data that will guide our efforts in conserving these threatened birds,” Ghose added.

The Vulture Count 2024 follows the success of similar counts conducted in previous years.

The count will focus on key vulture species, including the white-rumped vulture, red-headed vulture, Indian vulture, bearded vulture, slender-billed vulture, Himalayan griffon, Eurasian griffon, Egyptian vulture, and cinereous vulture.

To help the public participate effectively in the count, WWF-India will host a virtual orientation session conducted by expert birder Nirav Bhatt on September 6.

This session will provide volunteers with essential training and information on identifying vultures in their respective areas.

WWF-India has also recommended several locations for public participation, making it easier for people from various regions to join the effort: