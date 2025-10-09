Whiskers for warrens: why wombats have such whiskery snouts

Shaping our environment

Wombats are ecosystem engineers — animals that significantly shape their environment. Within their range, wombats have multiple burrows they can share. Their digging turns over the soil, providing aeration and drainage, and supporting plant growth. Their burrows also provide shelter for other species, such as possums and birds.

Mammals use whiskers — specialised hairs associated with sensory receptors — to help navigate. Whiskers are particularly important in nocturnal animals and those that dig and live in burrows, such as wombats. Receptors convert whiskers’ movement into signals sent to the brain, which allow the animal to obtain important information from their environment, such as where they are in the burrow.

Wombats also use whiskers, along with scent, to help find grass, their favourite food .

Whiskers to navigate

Hairy-nosed wombats have a broader snout compared to bare-nosed wombats, which may increase the available space for whiskers.

When we examined and compared the whiskers on southern hairy-nosed wombats with bare-nosed wombats we found southern hairy-nosed wombats had longer and thicker whiskers. There were also significantly more whiskers on the muzzle and above the eyes compared to bare-nosed wombats.