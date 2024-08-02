Wildfires can create their own weather, including tornado-like fire whirls — an atmospheric scientist explains how

What happens next depends on the stability of the atmosphere . If the temperature cools rapidly with elevation above the ground, then the rising air will always be warmer than its surroundings and it will keep rising. If it rises high enough, the moisture will condense, forming a cloud known as a pyrocumulus or flammagenitus.

If the air keeps rising, at some point the condensed moisture will freeze.

Once a cloud has both liquid and frozen water particles, collisions among these particles can lead to electrical charge separation . If the charge buildup is large enough, an electrical discharge – better known as lightning – will occur to neutralize the charges.

Whether a fire-induced cloud will become a thunderstorm depends on three key ingredients : a source of lift, instability and moisture.

Dry lightning

Wildfire environments typically have limited moisture. When conditions in the lower atmosphere are dry, this can lead to what’s known as dry lightning .

No one living in a wildfire-prone environment wants to see dry lightning. It occurs when a thunderstorm produces lightning, but the precipitation evaporates before reaching the ground. That means there is no rain to help put out any lightning-sparked fires.

Fire whirls

As air rises in the atmosphere, it may encounter different wind speeds and directions, a condition known as wind shear . This can cause the air to spin. The rising air can tilt the spin to vertical, resembling a tornado .

These fire whirls can have powerful winds that can spread flaming ash, sparking new areas of fire. They usually are not true tornadoes, however, because they aren’t associated with rotating thunderstorms.