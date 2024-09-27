Wildlife activist alleges irregularities in Kuno’s cheetah project, calls for probe

In his letter, Dubey, who is from Bhopal, MP, outlined several key concerns regarding the management of cheetahs in Kuno National Park. First, he alleges that the cheetahs were excessively tranquilised — 110 times — without the required approval from the chief wildlife warden (CWLW), which he stated is a violation of Schedule 1 of Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Dubey also claimed that no records were maintained of these actions, further compounding the issue.