Wildlife photographer stumbles upon rare heterochromic leopard in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Karnataka-based wildlife photographer Dhruv Patil made a significant discovery while leading a safari in the state’s renowned Bandipur Tiger Reserve recently: A leopard with eyes that were of two distinct colours.

The day began like any other, with quiet anticipation of encountering the wildlife that roams this protected area. Suddenly, Patil stumbled upon an elderly female leopard perched gracefully on a tree.

Patil, who has spent countless hours in the wild capturing the beauty of India’s rich biodiversity, carefully took a series of photographs of the leopard, focusing on her serene pose against the backdrop of the dense forest.

It wasn’t until he returned home and began reviewing the images that he noticed something extraordinary about the leopard’s eyes—they were of two distinct colours. One eye shimmered in a bluish-green hue, while the other glowed with a deep brown tone.

This unusual characteristic, known as ‘heterochromia’, is a genetic condition where the pigmentation of each eye is different.

Heterochromia, while rare, is more commonly observed in domestic animals such as cats and dogs, and occasionally in humans. However, the occurrence of this mutation in a wild leopard is almost unheard of, making this discovery all the more significant.

The rarity of the find and the implications it might have for wildlife research and conservation efforts in the region was understood by Patil, who is also a member of the Karnataka State Wildlife Board.

He posted the photographs on the social media platform Instagram, where he described the leopard’s unique trait with poetic flair: “An eye of emerald and an eye of gold. A leopard with an extremely rare mutation, Heterochromia Iridum, which causes each eye to be a different colour.”

The reaction to the post was overwhelming, with users from around the world expressing their admiration and fascination. One user commented, “Love the different colours in the eyes,” while another remarked, “Beautifully captured! What a gorgeous cat!”

The sentiment was echoed by others who marvelled at the uniqueness of the leopard and praised Patil for his dedication to documenting such rare occurrences. “The world of wild animals is truly incredible,” wrote one follower, while another simply described the photograph as a “rare catch”.

In a detailed caption, Patil expressed his amazement and gratitude for being able to witness such a rare occurrence in the wild. “It’s incredible to document such rare mutations in such elusive creatures,” he wrote. “First, melanistic leopards like the black panther in Kabini, and now a heterochromic leopard in Bandipur. It’s truly incredible to witness Mother Nature’s marvels!”

Patil’s reference to melanistic leopards, particularly the famous black panther of Kabini, highlights his extensive experience and dedication to wildlife photography. The black panther, which has also become an icon in wildlife circles, is another rare variation of the common leopard, with its dark, almost black coat resulting from a high amount of melanin.

The photograph of the heterochromic leopard not only enriches his personal portfolio but also adds to the scientific understanding of leopard populations in India. The presence of heterochromia in this leopard raises questions about genetic diversity within the species and may prompt further research into the genetic makeup of leopards in the region.

“This is a rare photograph, undoubtedly,” Bengaluru-based environmentalist Joseph Hoover told this reporter. However, he clarified that it is not uncommon for animals like dogs, horses and tigers to have eyes of two different colours. “But there will be no vision difference for animals,” he added.